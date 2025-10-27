National Funeral Directors Association Releases Groundbreaking Study Revealing Critical Communication Gap Between Funeral Professionals and Families

"Families are coming to us in moments of profound grief, and our language should comfort them, not confuse them," said Dan Ford, 2025-26 NFDA President. "This research confirms what many funeral directors have sensed. We need to meet families where they are, both emotionally and linguistically." Post this

The 2025 study, based on a national survey of 1,104 consumers across four generations, found that common industry terminology frequently confuses families during one of life's most vulnerable moments. Only 16% of respondents understood what funeral directors mean when they say "memorial service," while 75% had never even heard the term "direct cremation."

"Families are coming to us in moments of profound grief, and our language should comfort them, not confuse them," said Dan Ford, 2025-26 NFDA President. "This research confirms what many funeral directors have sensed. We need to meet families where they are, both emotionally and linguistically."

The Language Disconnect: What the Research Reveals

The study uncovers stark differences in how professionals and consumers understand basic funeral terms:

"Funeral": While funeral directors define this simply as a service with the body present in a casket, consumers often describe it as a somber, formal, religious ceremony, usually taking place in a church or cemetery.

"Memorial Service": Only 16% of consumers used the professional definition of a service without the body present. Most people use this term interchangeably with "funeral" or "celebration of life."

"Direct Cremation": While funeral directors define this as cremation without a public service, consumers often describe it simply as "cheap," "quick," or for people who "don't want a fuss"—missing the full scope of what this option entails and the fact that families can still hold a memorial service or celebration of life at any time.

Key Findings:

Terminology Gap: More than 20% of consumers found funeral terminology confusing, with Gen Z and Millennials reporting the highest levels of misunderstanding

Generational Divide: 66% of Baby Boomers prefer services in places of worship, compared to just 28% of Gen Z respondents

What Families Want: Across all generations, consumers prioritize personalization, with 62% wanting special music, 59% wanting photos or videos, and 53% desiring personal eulogies

The Power of Explanation: When funeral directors take time to explain terminology and options clearly, family satisfaction increases significantly

The study also revealed that when funeral directors take time to explain terms clearly, family satisfaction increases significantly. "When I asked them to slow down and explain, they did," one survey respondent said. "That made all the difference."

Beyond Definitions: Understanding What Families Really Need

The research highlights that the communication gap extends beyond simple definitions. Families bring their own language shaped by culture, faith, media and emotion, while funeral professionals use terms rooted in training and industry standards.

"This isn't about correcting families—it's about guiding them with words that bring clarity, comfort and choice," Ford added. "When families understand their options, they're empowered to make decisions that truly reflect their values and honor their loved one's memory."

The comprehensive "When Words Matter" guide provides funeral professionals with:

Plain-language alternatives to industry jargon

Generational insights to tailor communication approaches

Conversation starters that prioritize storytelling over logistics

Team training tools and self-reflection prompts

Practical strategies for creating more personalized, meaningful services

A First-of-Its-Kind Resource

"When Words Matter" is the first resource of its kind in the funeral service profession—grounded in original consumer research and designed to bridge the communication gap between funeral professionals and the families they serve.

"While many guides exist about 'how to talk to grieving people,' this is the first research-backed tool to quantify the disconnect between how funeral directors and consumers talk about death, grief and funerals, and offer data-informed strategies to help funeral directors build trust, reduce confusion and support healing," said Ford.

The guide emphasizes that changing language doesn't mean abandoning tradition. Instead, it means learning how to connect with families in ways that meet them where they are—understanding their expectations, both spoken and unspoken, and using language that invites trust, healing and clarity.

NFDA will integrate this research into its professional development offerings, including certification and training programs, continuing education webinars, and future NFDA Convention education sessions. The association will also create materials for consumers that will appear on Remembering A Life, NFDA's consumer education and outreach website.

