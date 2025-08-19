National Gear Repair Launches 24/7 "Around-the-Clock Gear Repair" Service for Emergency Gearbox Repair In The U.S. Nationwide

In industries like oil, mining, manufacturing, and energy, downtime isn't just inconvenient, it's expensive," said Tony Clark, Owner at National Gear Repair. "Our new 24/7 emergency service ensures that when a gearbox fails, we're there immediately to get our clients back to work! Whether it's 3 PM or 3 AM, our team is ready.

UPLAND, Calif., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National Gear Repair, a leading provider of industrial gear repair and gearbox repair services, today announced the launch of its new 24/7 "Around-the-Clock Gear Rescue" program. Designed to keep America's critical industries running without costly downtime, the service offers emergency gearbox repair, free nationwide shipping, and free tear down and inspection, day or night.

The Around-the-Clock Gear Rescue program includes:

24/7 Emergency Response: Immediate action on any gear or gearbox failure, no matter the time.

Free Nationwide Shipping: Customers can send in gearboxes for repair at no cost both ways.

Free Diagnosis & Quote: Fast evaluation with no obligation.

In-House Gear Manufacturing: Complete control over quality and turnaround times.

24-Month Warranty: Industry-leading coverage on all repairs.

National Gear Repair's highly skilled technicians are trained to handle all types of industrial gearbox repair, from small precision units to massive heavy-duty gear systems. Using state-of-the-art equipment and precision engineering, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality gear repair solutions quickly and reliably.

With clients in sectors including mining, steel, cement, oil, nuclear power, plastics and rubber, National Gear Repair understands the importance of minimizing downtime. The new 24/7 service builds on the company's commitment to customer support, ensuring that every call is answered and every job receives immediate attention.

About National Gear Repair

With offices in California, Illinois, Texas and Florida, they are able to service the entire country. National Gear Repair specializes in the repair, rebuilding, and manufacturing of industrial gears and gearboxes. Serving clients nationwide, the company offers free freight, free quotes, 24/7 emergency services, and a 24-month warranty on all repairs. National Gear Repair's in-house manufacturing capabilities ensure high quality, fast turnaround, and long-lasting solutions.

Media Contact

Albert Mesa, National Gear Repair, 1 909-675-0699, [email protected], https://www.nationalgearrepair.com/

SOURCE National Gear Repair