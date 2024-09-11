National Gender Wage Gap Widens Significantly in 2023 for the First Time in 20 Years!

"The worsening gender wage gap is a national disgrace and further evidence that market forces are not enough to solve for gender inequity and women continue to get left behind, even in a strong economy," said IWPR President and CEO Dr. Jamila K. Taylor. Post this

Washington, DC — New data released today shows that in 2023, the gender wage gap worsened as women who worked full-time year-round were paid just 82.7 cents for every dollar a man makes. This is down from 84 cents on the dollar in 2022, marking the first time the gender wage gap has widened significantly since 2003.

The data showed that the gender earnings ratio widened between all working women and working men (including all workers with earnings, whether they worked full-time or part-time) and that women of each of the largest racial and ethnic groups fell behind compared to White non-Hispanic men's earnings. Among full-time year-round women workers, only Latinas saw a marginal improvement in their earnings compared to White men (from 57.5 to 57.8 cents)—but they are also the group with the lowest earnings by far.

Below is a statement from the Institute for Women's Policy Research (IWPR) President and CEO Dr. Jamila K. Taylor.

"The worsening gender wage gap is a national disgrace and further evidence that market forces are not enough to solve for gender inequity and women continue to get left behind, even in a strong economy," said Dr. Taylor. "As a single working mom, I know firsthand the challenges women face in the workforce—lack of child care, outright discrimination, racial bias, low wages—and I know how this affects our health and well-being and family's financial security, as women's wages often form the backbone of household earnings. We cannot ask women in this country to endure these injustices decade after decade while offering only empty promises. Accelerating the pace of change on this fundamental issue should be a top priority for all policymakers and candidates for office."

IWPR tracks the latest gender wage gap data year-round and will be tracking pay equity data for individual ethnic groups throughout the year, beginning with Latina Equal Pay Day on October 3, 2024.

Pay equity will also be a featured topic at IWPR's Power+ Summit, September 23-24 in Chicago. Please visit http://www.powerplus2024.com for more information and to register.

The Institute for Women's Policy Research strives to win economic equity for all women and eliminate barriers to their full participation in society. As a leading national think tank, IWPR builds evidence to shape policies that grow women's power and influence, close inequality gaps, and improve the economic well-being of families. Learn more at IWPR.org and follow us on Twitter.

