National GPO Leaders CommonWealth Purchasing Group (CPG) and MediGroup Physician Services Extend Partnership Through 2027

CommonWealth Purchasing Group (CPG) and MediGroup Physician Services Extend Partnership Through 2027 Ensuring Stability and Confidence for Health Centers Amidst Uncertain Times

BOSTON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a strategic move to fortify support for healthcare providers navigating unprecedented challenges, CommonWealth Purchasing Group (CPG) and MediGroup, a channel partner of Provista (a subsidiary of Vizient), are thrilled to announce the extension of their partnership agreement through 2027, thereby guaranteeing their longstanding twenty plus year relationship. This extended collaboration aims to provide Health Centers and other closely aligned non-profits with the stability and confidence needed to address uncertainties in the healthcare landscape, where cost savings play a pivotal role in meeting patient access and workforce challenges.

As the healthcare industry grapples with evolving demands and uncertainties, the extended partnership underscores the commitment of CommonWealth Purchasing Group and MediGroup to empower their non-profit members with the tools and resources necessary to navigate the complexities of the current healthcare environment. The agreement extension is set to continue offering a lifeline to healthcare providers, ensuring a steadfast foundation to deliver quality care while efficiently managing costs.

Key Benefits of the Extended Partnership:

Financial Stability: The extended partnership guarantees Health Centers a reliable, very robust, and stable procurement platform they have grown accustomed to, mitigating financial uncertainties and enabling them to allocate resources more effectively.

Cost Savings: In a time when cost savings are crucial, CommonWealth Purchasing Group and MediGroup are dedicated to providing Health Centers with access to the industry's most competitive and complete contract portfolio and cost-effective solutions, allowing them to optimize their budgets without compromising on quality. Through the partnership, CommonWealth members have access to the entire Provista-Vizient contract portfolio, MediGroup's aggregated tiers and exclusive contracts, plus CommonWealth's aggregated tiers and exclusive contracts for an unrivaled super portfolio of best-in-class pricing.

Operational Efficiency: By continuing their collaboration, CPG and MediGroup aim to enhance operational efficiency for Health Centers, streamlining procurement processes and allowing healthcare providers to focus on delivering exceptional patient care.

Long-Term Confidence: The multi-year extension instills confidence in Health Centers, assuring them of a sustained twenty plus year partnership that aligns with their long-term goals and objectives.

Rich Napolitano, Executive Director of CommonWealth Purchasing Group, commented, "The extension of the relationship between these two national leaders comes at a time of uncertainty for Health Centers and other non-profits throughout the country. In these challenging times, stability and confidence are paramount for healthcare providers. Our extended partnership with MediGroup reinforces our commitment to supporting Health Centers and our other members in their mission to deliver high-quality care while navigating the financial complexities of the healthcare landscape, needing to focus on ways to create more access for patients and meet daily workforce challenges."

Commenting on the extended partnership, Andy Klearman, CEO of MediGroup, expressed enthusiasm about the positive impact this collaboration will have on the healthcare community. "It is a privilege to continue our 20 plus year partnership with CommonWealth Purchasing Group. Over the years, it has been a pleasure to witness CommonWealth Purchasing Group make it their mission to advocate on behalf of and offer the highest levels of service to healthcare centers nationwide. This continued collaboration promises to bring even more savings to the community health centers and other members of CommonWealth/MediGroup."

The extended agreement comes at a crucial juncture, emphasizing the joint commitment of CommonWealth Purchasing Group and MediGroup to foster resilience within the healthcare sector. As the partnership continues to evolve, both organizations remain dedicated to addressing the dynamic needs of Health Centers and other non-profits contributing to the overall well-being of communities.

About CommonWealth Purchasing Group:

CommonWealth Purchasing Group (CPG), founded in 1998, is the country's leading group purchasing organization supporting health centers and other healthcare providers. It is dedicated to supporting them in optimizing their supply chain management and cost savings solutions. With a focus on superior member engagement, efficiency, and quality, CPG empowers healthcare organizations to deliver exceptional care to their communities. CommonWealth Purchasing Group is a subsidiary of the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers that is not only profitable and financially well-positioned in the industry but also known for its highly rated customer service and satisfaction as well as its partnerships with other industry leaders such as MediGroup Physician Services and Afaxys, which is based in Charleston, NC.

About MediGroup:

Based in Chesterfield, Missouri, MediGroup is one of the largest non-acute group purchasing organizations (GPOs) in the US.

MediGroup works alongside its sizeable list of members-which includes surgical clinics, primary care, and physician offices nationwide-and helps them cut annual costs by connecting them with only the very best services and products. MediGroup specifically identifies those products or services that can maximize a member's profitability and efficiency. This allows members to better engage patients with the proper care and consideration they deserve.

MediGroup plays a significant role in pushing the healthcare industry forward by putting members' needs first.

