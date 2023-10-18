National Grid and Boston Children's Museum Launch Partnership to Bring STEAM to Afterschool Programs Across Massachusetts

Boston Children's Museum invites children and families to engage in STEAM challenges, use tools, and develop skills every day. These STEAM activities provide opportunities for hands-on, open-ended explorations that ignite imaginations. Tweet this

"We are honored to be selected as the city to pilot this program," said Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson. "We are excited for our students to be taking part in these amazing learning opportunities that will help propel them forward and inspire them to become life-long learners. Thank you to National Grid and Boston Children's Museum for their continued support of our community."

Since 2006, National Grid has played an integral role in furthering the Museum's STEAM efforts. This new community-based partnership reinforces and extends the informal learning that takes place in the Museum's exhibits and expands the capacity for adults to support STEAM learning among the children. This partnership focuses even greater attention on both Boston Children's Museum's and National Grid's efforts to promote STEAM learning and inspire kids and their families to develop skills that last a lifetime.

"Science, technology, engineering, and math are at the core of what we do every day at National Grid. As we work to combat the climate crisis and advance the clean energy ecosystem in Massachusetts, a STEAM education is critical to developing innovative and creative leaders of tomorrow," said Melissa Lavinson, Head of Corporate Affairs for National Grid New England. "We are committed to ensuring communities throughout the Commonwealth have access to these learning opportunities, and we are excited to see these programs come to life."

"Boston Children's Museum invites children and families to engage in STEAM challenges, use tools, and develop skills every day. These STEAM activities provide opportunities for hands-on, open-ended explorations that ignite imaginations," said Carole Charnow, President & CEO of Boston Children's Museum. "To build on this work, the Museum is grateful for funding from National Grid that allows us to foster deeper connections with parents, guardians, neighborhoods, and communities."

About National Grid

National Grid (NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York and Massachusetts. National Grid is focused on building a smarter, stronger, cleaner energy future — transforming our networks with more reliable and resilient energy solutions to meet state climate goals and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

About Boston Children's Museum

Boston Children's Museum engages children and families in joyful discovery experiences that instill an appreciation of our world, develop foundational skills, and spark a lifelong love of learning. More information about Boston Children's Museum can be found at http://www.BostonChildrensMuseum.org Become a fan of the Museum on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Hours and Admission

The Museum is open Wednesday–Sunday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Advance tickets/reservations are highly recommended, especially during weekends, holidays, and school vacation weeks. Adults, $22, children (1-15) and senior citizens, $22; children under 12 months and Museum members are always free.

