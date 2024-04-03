National Grid and Boston Children's Museum Select Six Afterschool Programs for Pilot STEAM Program

As the Museum remains committed to promoting STEAM education and empowering community through dynamic learning, I look forward to continuing our work with National Grid and the organizations that are helping to build this exciting program. Post this

"A STEAM education is critical to the work we do at National Grid," said Alisha Collins, Director, Community Impact & Engagement at National Grid. "This investment will play a pivotal role in our communities to equip students with the essential skills needed to thrive in today's rapidly evolving world and lays the foundation for a brighter and more equitable future."

With a $550,000 commitment from National Grid, the program will continue over the next three years in additional cities within National Grid service territories. Since 2006, National Grid has played an integral role in furthering the Museum's STEAM efforts. This new community-based partnership reinforces and extends the informal learning that takes place in the Museum's exhibits and expands the capacity for adults to support STEAM learning among children. This partnership focuses even greater attention on both Boston Children's Museum's and National Grid's efforts to promote STEAM learning and inspire kids and their families to develop skills that last a lifetime.

"As the Museum remains committed to promoting STEAM education and empowering community through dynamic learning, I look forward to continuing our work with National Grid and the organizations that are helping to build this exciting program," said Carole Charnow, President & CEO, Boston Children's Museum. "We are grateful to all participants, sponsors, and partners who contributed to the success of the pilot kickoff event and in creating the foundation for the innovators of tomorrow."

Today's event at the Demakes Family YMCA included guest speakers, a professional development workshop and a hands-on STEAM activity designed to immerse attendees in dynamic learning experiences while networking and building community.

"Robert L. Ford Elementary School is evolving into a Community School," said Amy Chruniak, Community School Director, Robert L. Ford Elementary School. "Through this process I have been meeting with the parents of our students asking what improvements they would like to see to their students' experience. One theme that has resonated throughout these interviews, and is a pillar of the Community School framework, is the need for expanded, enriched learning opportunities. We are so excited about the partnership with National Grid/Boston Children's Museum as it will address a need that has been directly identified by our parents."

