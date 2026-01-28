National Group of District Attorneys & Prosecutors Come Together to Push Back Against Federal Overreach

"No agency and no officer is above the law," said Larry Krasner, District Attorney of Philadelphia. Post this

"No agency and no officer is above the law," said Larry Krasner, District Attorney of Philadelphia. "When federal agents exceed their lawful authority, local prosecutors have both the power and the duty to act. The project exists to ensure that accountability is real, coordinated, and enforced through lawful institutions."

Project participants emphasized that accountability is critical to keeping trust in the legal system. When they see no consequences for unlawful actions, it means people also understand that the rule of law will crumble. That's the opposite of safety, said Mary Moriarty, District Attorney of Hennepin County. "The American people deserve and indeed need to know that local leaders are working together to defend their constitutional rights."

Participants plan to convene in early February to share strategies for pushing back against the lawless actions of federal forces in states and cities around the country.

The project is launching today with a national press availability (details below). Initial administrative and communications support for the launch is being provided by DEFIANCE.org, other nonpartisan organizations, and the support of ordinary Americans who go to www.federaloverreach.org.

The Project for the Fight Against Federal Overreach is a national coalition of independent district attorneys collaborating to ensure accountability when federal officials exceed their lawful authority.

