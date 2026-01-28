National Group of District Attorneys & Prosecutors Come Together to Push Back Against Federal Overreach

A national coalition of locally-elected, top prosecutors today announced the formation of the Project for the Fight Against Federal Overreach – an effort to hold federal officials accountable when they exceed their lawful authority, especially in states around the country where federal agents are being surged.
MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A national coalition of locally-elected, top prosecutors today announced the formation of the Project for the Fight Against Federal Overreach – an effort to hold federal officials accountable when they exceed their lawful authority, especially in states around the country where federal agents are being surged. The coalition launches amid growing concerns about warrantless entries, unlawful detentions, and coercive enforcement tactics by federal agents, and it's intended to ensure that constitutional limits on federal power are actively enforced through lawful institutions.
Founding participants include District Attorneys from places such as Minneapolis (Mary Moriarty); Philadelphia (Larry Krasner); Austin, TX (Jose Garza); Fairfax, VA (Steve Descano); Falls Church & Arlington, VA; (Parisa Dehghani-Tafti); Portsmouth, VA (Stephanie Morales); Norfolk,VA (Ramin Fatehi); Dallas, TX, (John Creuzot); and Pima County, AZ (Laura Conover).The coalition will share strategies and best practices among prosecutors, provide regular public updates on efforts to rein in unlawful federal conduct and educate the public on what paths are legally available, and coordinate on accountability efforts across jurisdictions.
"No agency and no officer is above the law," said Larry Krasner, District Attorney of Philadelphia. "When federal agents exceed their lawful authority, local prosecutors have both the power and the duty to act. The project exists to ensure that accountability is real, coordinated, and enforced through lawful institutions."
Project participants emphasized that accountability is critical to keeping trust in the legal system. When they see no consequences for unlawful actions, it means people also understand that the rule of law will crumble. That's the opposite of safety, said Mary Moriarty, District Attorney of Hennepin County. "The American people deserve and indeed need to know that local leaders are working together to defend their constitutional rights."
Participants plan to convene in early February to share strategies for pushing back against the lawless actions of federal forces in states and cities around the country.
The project is launching today with a national press availability (details below). Initial administrative and communications support for the launch is being provided by DEFIANCE.org, other nonpartisan organizations, and the support of ordinary Americans who go to www.federaloverreach.org.
About:
The Project for the Fight Against Federal Overreach is a national coalition of independent district attorneys collaborating to ensure accountability when federal officials exceed their lawful authority.
