National Hair Day Spotlights "Inside-Out" Solutions for Scalp Wellness

Sister brands Country Life Vitamins and Desert Essence are working together to raise awareness about scalp care. Country Life's recently launchedMaxi-Hair® Skin & Nails with Hyaluronic Acid + Biotin Gummies, and Desert Essence's Dry Scalp Collection (Pre-Shampoo Intensive Treatment, Shampoo and Conditioner) represent an "inside-out" approach that is gaining traction among dermatologists, nutritionists, and beauty editors alike by supporting hair at the root through internal nutrition and external scalp care.

Maxi-Hair® Skin & Nails with Hyaluronic Acid + Biotin Gummies incorporate ingredients with a track record in both research and results:

Biotin (Vitamin B7) supports the body's natural production of keratin, a protein that makes up hair, skin and nails. Supplementation studies show improvements in nail strength and hair thickness over 8-12 weeks*.

Hyaluronic Acid is used in facial serums to promote skin hydration, elasticity, collagen levels and overall appearance, as well as reducing inflammation and wrinkles. It helps with moisture balance, skin barrier support and the reduction of visible signs of dryness*, all of which are critical for scalp comfort and long-term follicle health.

Vitamin A contributes to follicle development, skin cell turnover, and barrier integrity, which helps to create the right conditions for healthy hair growth at the root*.

Caring for the scalp is the first step toward lasting hair health. While supplements like Maxi-Hair Skin and Nails Gummies support beauty from within with nutrients that help maintain skin hydration and elasticity, Desert Essence's Dry Scalp Care products address external factors like dryness and irritation where they first appear - at the scalp surface. Used in conjunction with the Shampoo and Conditioner to help soothe the scalp, replenish moisture, and support a healthy balance, the Pre-Shampoo Intensive Treatment gently exfoliates and nourishes the scalp with lactic acid, glucosamine HCl, prebiotic chicory-derived inulin, and cooling, soothing peppermint oil.

"Healthy hair starts at the scalp," says Sharon Paguio, head of marketing for Country Life Vitamins. "National Hair Day spotlights how science, nutrition, and smart formulations are turning scalp care into a beauty category that is rooted in dermatology, nutrition, and self-care," she adds.

The global scalp care market is projected to reach $20.79 billion by 2030, growing more than 7% annually as shoppers prioritize products that address root causes rather than masking damage [3].

60-count Maxi-Hair Skin and Nails Gummies with Hyaluronic Acid and Biotin are available at select natural retailers and grocery stores nationwide, as well as atwww.countrylifevitamins.com, SRP $23.99. Desert Essence Dry Scalp Care Pre-Shampoo Intensive Treatment (3.4 fl. oz) retails for $12.49; Dry Scalp Care Shampoo (8 fl. oz), and Dry Scalp Care Conditioner (8 fl. oz) both retail for $12.49 and are available for purchase online atwww.desertessence.com and at select retailers nationwide.

Country Life, a leader in natural health, was founded in 1971. Its family of brands includes Country Life Vitamins, BioChem® protein powders and sports nutrition, and Desert Essence personal care. Country Life's thoroughly tested products are made from globally-sourced, clean ingredients, ensuring exceptional quality. Exemplified by its tag line "Power Your Greatness," Country Life is committed to innovation, inspiration, and integrity from product concept to consumer use, with the goal of providing science-based supplements to support all life's stages. Country Life's manufacturing facility is based in Hauppauge, New York and is an NSF-GMP registered facility.

Desert Essence was founded in 1978 and is a leader in natural personal care. The company draws its inspiration and ingredients from the desert, "a model of pristine balance and sustainability, where limited resources, if used responsibly, offer the body and spirit untold benefits." Using nutrient‐rich desert botanicals revered in native cultures for their healing properties, like Tea Tree, Jojoba, Aloe, and Argan Oils, Desert Essence's body, skin, and hair care products work in harmony with the body to soothe, nurture, and restore. True to its principle, the company works to ensure that both its products and practices reflect the serious commitment it has made to the health of the planet. Desert Essence is a Certified B-corp Corporation.

