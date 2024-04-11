National Hearing Care Company, HearingLife, Announces Partnership with USA Pickleball

"Our partnership with USA Pickleball is such an important one because it encourages an active lifestyle while raising awareness around the necessity of treating hearing loss." Carol McIntyre, HearingLife Chief Marketing Officer. Post this

Mesa ( Phoenix ), AZ: April 3-7, 2024

), AZ: Las Vegas, NV: April 15-21, 2024

Rockwall ( Dallas ), TX: May 1-5, 2024

), TX: Macon, GA: May 29- June 2, 2024

Virginia Beach, VA: June 5-9, 2024

Denver, CO: July 10-14, 2024

"Pickleball is America's fastest growing sport with passionate players of all ages" says Brady Kellogg, USA Pickleball's Managing Director of Partnerships. "As players age, maintaining their ability to be social and feel empowered is a major component of their happiness. We're grateful to HearingLife for showing our players that hearing loss doesn't mean they have to stop doing what they love!"

About HearingLife

HearingLife is a national hearing care company and part of the Demant Group, a global leader in hearing healthcare built on a heritage of care, health, and innovation since 1904. HearingLife operates nearly 700 hearing care centers across 42 states. We follow a scientific, results-oriented approach to hearing healthcare that is provided by highly skilled and caring professionals. Our vision is to help more people hear better through life-changing hearing health delivered by the best personalized care. To learn more, visit: https://www.hearinglife.com.

About USA Pickleball

USA Pickleball is the National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport of pickleball in the United States. Its mission is to promote the development and growth of the sport while sanctioning events and providing annual members with premier tournaments, educational opportunities, player rankings, official rules and other exclusive benefits. USA Pickleball is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation that is governed and operated by a Board of Directors and a national office staff, who provide the guidance and infrastructure for the continued expansion of the sport.

