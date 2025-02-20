National Hip-Hop Museum Taps into Cannabis Industry for Fundraising

"Cannabis has been an integral part of hip-hop, and it's been a win-win to offer hip-hop-themed strains in collaboration with hip-hop's biggest names to generate revenue for hip-hop legends and the National Hip-Hop Museum," said NHHM Founder/Collector Jeremy Beaver. Post this

Setting them apart from other cannabis venues is that NHMM's locations comprise themed artwork, artifacts and interactive exhibits from the Museum. Plus, the products themselves come in exclusive hip-hop strains like "SLAM" from ONYX, "Googley Goo" from DAS EFX, "Sugarhill Delight" from The Sugarhill Gang, "Casanova Fly" from Grandmaster Caz, "Strobelight Honey Hash" from Black Sheep, "Stunts, Blunts & Hip-Hop" from Diamond D and many more.

"Cannabis has been an integral part of hip-hop, and it's been a win-win to offer hip-hop-themed strains in collaboration with hip-hop's biggest names to generate revenue for hip-hop legends and the National Hip-Hop Museum," said NHHM Founder/Collector Jeremy Beaver.

"We're dedicated to offering a premium cannabis and hip-hop experience right here in Washington, DC," Beaver added. "Our knowledgeable and friendly team is here to guide you through your selection, ensuring you find exactly what you need."

Lifted Shop

The Lifted Shop, located at historic Howard University entrance (2622 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001) offers a diverse selection of products for seasoned cannabis enthusiasts or those new to the scene. The space also features NHHM's main exhibition gallery, The House of Hip-Hop , which currently is exhibiting KRS-ONE's Declaration of Peace, Biggie Small Chair and Platinum Plaque, Wu-Tang & Rakim Jackets, a brick from Eminem's childhood home, 8 Mile and much more.

Lifted Lounge

Earning the reputation as one of "DC's most unique art galleries and smoke lounge," the Lifted Lounge (406 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001) offers an unforgettable cannabis experience with everything from live DJs and THC drinks to gaming options like foosball, air hockey and video games. As "DC's most dynamic event space," guests can rent out its gaming lounge, art gallery or the entire building for their next party.

On display now at Lifted Lounge's House of Hip-Hop are KRS-ONE's RIAA Multi-Gold Award, PIMP C jailhouse letters, Master Gee's Gold Award, DJ KOOL's Platinum Award, Rare Vintage Hip-Hop Posters, and original Graffiti artwork from Tracy 168, DEZ, COPE and BG183, among others.

Orbit Shop

A one-stop shop for all things cannabis, the Orbit Shop is in the heart of Dupont/Adams Morgan (1921 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009). The 6,000-square-foot space also comprises The Hip-Hop Shop – NHHM's flagship retail and event space featuring the East Coast's largest selection of Hip-Hop memorabilia and merchandise, including: vintage apparel, sneakers, toys, vinyl and art. Everything is available for purchase in-store or online at nationalhiphopshop.com.

Furthering its expansion into the cannabis industry NHHM is gearing up to launch the Coffipot line of coffee- infused K-cups in all its dispensaries. Product release is anticipated for April, 2025, when licensed medical shops will be the only retailers legally allowed to sell cannabis in Washington, D.C.

For more information about NHHM's dispensaries, call (202) 332-8495 or visit Liftedshopdc.com, DCWEED.com or dispensaryindc.com.

About NHHM

Launched in 2019, the National Hip-Hop Museum of Washington DC is the world's first hip-hop museum. As the leading organization in hip-hop preservation, history and education, this 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization comprises The House of Hip-Hop Art Galleries, The Hip-Hop Shop, The Hip-Hop Cafe and The Hip-Hop Museum Pop-Up Experience. Executive director is Master Gee, a multi-platinum recording artist, founder and the voice of the legendary hip-hop group, The Sugarhill Gang.

The centerpiece of the NHHM is a collection of over 5,000 exclusive and authentic pieces of memorabilia, artifacts, posters, sneakers and other rare and historic items representing all aspects of the culture. Drawing on hip-hop's longstanding tradition of empowerment and social awareness, the NHHM includes a series of community- oriented seminars and workshops focusing on entrepreneurship, financial literacy, health and wellness and social justice. The museum and primary House of Hip-Hop Gallery are located at 2622 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001. The second House of Hip-Hop Gallery is located at 406 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 2001. For more information, visit nationalhiphopmuseum.org.

-Click here for additional photos, logos and other NHHM media assets.

Media Contact

Caryn Sagal, Caryn Sagal PR, LLC, 1 4103639583, [email protected], Caryn Sagal PR, LLC

SOURCE Caryn Sagal PR, LLC