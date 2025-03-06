National Hispanic Construction Alliance Releases Groundbreaking Report on Hispanics in Construction and Outlines 2025 Policy Priorities

"America is in the process of rebuilding our infrastructure and substantially expanding our housing stock. This cannot be achieved without a large, robust, highly skilled workforce which is predominantly going to come from the Hispanic community," said Sergio Barajas, Executive Director of NHCA. Post this

Hispanics comprise 30.31% of the construction workforce, totaling approximately 3.7 million workers.

Hispanics account for 59.1% of the construction industry's workforce growth between 2018 and 2023.

Only 15.72% of Hispanic construction workers hold management, supervisory, or engineering roles, compared to 35.73% of non-Hispanic workers.

Hispanic workers face significant wage gaps in higher-tier positions, with non-Hispanics earning up to 10.6% more in management roles.

"America is in the process of rebuilding our infrastructure and substantially expanding our housing stock. This cannot be achieved without a large, robust, highly skilled workforce which is predominantly going to come from the Hispanic community," said Sergio Barajas, Executive Director of NHCA. "This report underscores the indispensable contributions of Hispanic workers to the construction industry while highlighting the urgent need for targeted initiatives to promote professional education and career advancement."

In conjunction with the report, NHCA also announced its 2025 Policy Priorities, focusing on four core areas:

Immigration Reform: Advocating for expanded legal pathways for skilled construction workers and protections for long-term contributors to the industry.

Organized Labor Policies: Promoting fair and balanced labor practices that protect worker rights while supporting Hispanic-owned businesses.

Over-Regulation: Addressing regulatory burdens that disproportionately impact small and minority-owned construction firms.

Trade & Economy: Supporting economic policies that reduce tariffs on construction materials and make small business tax benefits permanent.

