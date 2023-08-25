National Hispanic Contractors Association (NAHICA) Partners with PlanHub to Empower Hispanic Subcontractors in the Construction Industry

PlanHub's CEO, Ro Bhatia, echoed this sentiment, saying, "We are honored to work alongside NAHICA to support the vibrant community of Hispanic subcontractors. Tweet this

By leveraging PlanHub's robust database of construction projects, NAHICA aims to provide its members with unprecedented access to a wide range of opportunities. Hispanic subcontractors will have the ability to bid on and collaborate with general contractors on projects that span various sizes, scopes, and specialties. This collaboration is a testament to NAHICA's commitment to equipping Hispanic contractors with the tools and resources they need to succeed in the competitive construction landscape.

"NAHICA is thrilled to join forces with PlanHub to amplify the growth and potential of Hispanic subcontractors in the construction industry," stated Sergio Terreros, President of NAHICA. "Our shared vision of fostering inclusivity and empowerment aligns perfectly with this collaboration. Through this partnership, we aim to create a stronger network, open doors to new opportunities, and contribute to the advancement of Hispanic professionals in construction."

PlanHub's CEO, Ro Bhatia, echoed this sentiment, saying, "We are honored to work alongside NAHICA to support the vibrant community of Hispanic subcontractors. PlanHub's advanced technology will serve as a catalyst, enabling these subcontractors to connect with a plethora of construction projects that match their skillsets. We believe that this collaboration will not only contribute to the growth of individual businesses but also enrich the overall construction ecosystem."

Hispanic subcontractors who are NAHICA members will soon be able to benefit from the streamlined access to PlanHub's extensive database of construction projects. This collaboration promises to drive innovation, diversity, and excellence within the construction industry.

Media Contact

Jesel Silva, Planhub, 8667526482, [email protected], https://planhub.com/

SOURCE Planhub