National Hispanic Contractors Association (NAHICA) Partners with PlanHub to Empower Hispanic Subcontractors in the Construction Industry

The National Hispanic Contractors Association (NAHICA) has partnered with PlanHub, a leading construction project management platform, to empower Hispanic subcontractors in the construction industry. Through this collaboration, NAHICA aims to connect Hispanic subcontractors with various construction projects available through PlanHub's network of general contractors, fostering growth and opportunities. This strategic alliance between NAHICA and PlanHub seeks to bridge the gap between Hispanic subcontractors and construction projects, enhancing their visibility and chances of securing projects aligned with their expertise. Leveraging PlanHub's technology, NAHICA strives to provide its members with unprecedented access to a wide range of opportunities, enabling Hispanic subcontractors to bid on and collaborate with general contractors on projects of varying scopes and sizes. This partnership highlights NAHICA's dedication to equipping Hispanic contractors with the necessary resources for success in the competitive construction landscape. The collaboration promises innovation, diversity, and excellence within the construction industry, aiming to enrich the overall construction ecosystem.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Hispanic Contractors Association (NAHICA) is excited to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with PlanHub, a leading construction project management platform. This partnership aims to foster growth and opportunities for Hispanic subcontractors within the construction industry by connecting them with a multitude of construction projects available through PlanHub's extensive network of general contractors.
NAHICA is a renowned organization dedicated to empowering Hispanic contractors and subcontractors, fostering their professional development, and promoting diversity within the construction sector. PlanHub is a cutting-edge technology platform that simplifies the construction bidding process and streamlines communication between general contractors and subcontractors. This strategic alliance between NAHICA and PlanHub seeks to bridge the gap between Hispanic subcontractors and construction projects, thereby enhancing their visibility and chances of securing projects that align with their expertise.
By leveraging PlanHub's robust database of construction projects, NAHICA aims to provide its members with unprecedented access to a wide range of opportunities. Hispanic subcontractors will have the ability to bid on and collaborate with general contractors on projects that span various sizes, scopes, and specialties. This collaboration is a testament to NAHICA's commitment to equipping Hispanic contractors with the tools and resources they need to succeed in the competitive construction landscape.
"NAHICA is thrilled to join forces with PlanHub to amplify the growth and potential of Hispanic subcontractors in the construction industry," stated Sergio Terreros, President of NAHICA. "Our shared vision of fostering inclusivity and empowerment aligns perfectly with this collaboration. Through this partnership, we aim to create a stronger network, open doors to new opportunities, and contribute to the advancement of Hispanic professionals in construction."
PlanHub's CEO, Ro Bhatia, echoed this sentiment, saying, "We are honored to work alongside NAHICA to support the vibrant community of Hispanic subcontractors. PlanHub's advanced technology will serve as a catalyst, enabling these subcontractors to connect with a plethora of construction projects that match their skillsets. We believe that this collaboration will not only contribute to the growth of individual businesses but also enrich the overall construction ecosystem."
Hispanic subcontractors who are NAHICA members will soon be able to benefit from the streamlined access to PlanHub's extensive database of construction projects. This collaboration promises to drive innovation, diversity, and excellence within the construction industry.
