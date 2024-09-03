National Hispanic Leaders Convene to Spotlight Achievements, Address Challenges Latinos Face in the U.S at One-Day Summit in Silicon Valley

Frank Carbajal, founder and president of Es Tiempo, LLC, proudly announces the highly anticipated Silicon Valley Latino Leadership Summit (SVLLS), taking place on October 12, 2024, at the iconic Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California.
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frank Carbajal, founder and president of Es Tiempo, LLC, proudly announces the highly anticipated Silicon Valley Latino Leadership Summit (SVLLS), taking place on October 12, 2024, at the iconic Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California.
Now in its 13th year, the SVLLS continues to be a premier platform for 400 attendees, highlighting the achievements and potential of Latino professionals across all sectors. This year's theme, "Accelerating Latinos in Education, Entrepreneurship, and Executive Leadership – It's Time, Es Tiempo," reflects the ongoing commitment of the Latino community to drive innovation, foster leadership, and achieve success in an increasingly competitive global landscape. This year's summit promises to be a dynamic forum for networking, inspiration, and actionable insights.
Keynote Speakers and Panels
The 2024 summit will feature a distinguished lineup of keynote speakers, including:
- Amanda Fernandez, CEO and founder of Latinos for Education, will share insights into her educational journey and the latest educational trends, goals, and challenges for Latinos.
- Rafael Magaña, founder of Latino Professionals, will share insights into his journey and inspiration for creating his networking platform.
In addition to keynote presentations, the summit will offer a series of panel discussions on topics that address the following: "Executive Latino Leadership in a New Era" and "Latinos Navigating Artificial Intelligence (AI)."
Award Ceremony
A highlight of the event will be the annual SVLLS Leadership Awards ceremony, where outstanding Latino leaders and innovators will be recognized for their contributions to their industries and communities.
This year's honorees include:
- Trailblazer Leadership Award—Julián Castro, CEO of the Latino Community Foundation
- Lifetime Leadership Award—Kimberly Casiano, board member at Ford Motor Company
- Visionary Leadership Award—Patty Juarez, executive vice president and head of Hispanic & Latino Affairs for Wells Fargo Bank
- Pioneer Leadership Award—Jorge Titinger, CEO of Titinger Consulting
Networking Opportunities
The summit will provide numerous networking opportunities, including a VIP reception. "The Computer History Museum provides an intimate setting where attendees can meet awardees and speakers during our networking breaks. This is a unique opportunity not seen at other conferences," said Carbajal.
About the Silicon Valley Latino Leadership Summit
Founded in 2009, the Silicon Valley Latino Leadership Summit is dedicated to empowering Latino professionals by providing a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and growth. SVLLS is an exclusive opportunity to network with top local and global executives, change-makers, and thought leaders. Participating in SVLLS helps create new and strengthened relationships with colleagues across various sectors.
Registration Information
Registration for the 2024 Silicon Valley Latino Leadership Summit is now open. Early registration is encouraged as space is limited. For more information and to register, please visit https://www.svlls.com/.
