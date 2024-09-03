National Hispanic Leaders Convene to Spotlight Achievements, Address Challenges Latinos Face in the U.S at One-Day Summit in Silicon Valley

"The Computer History Museum provides an intimate setting where attendees can meet awardees and speakers during our networking breaks. This is a unique opportunity not seen at other conferences." Post this

Keynote Speakers and Panels

The 2024 summit will feature a distinguished lineup of keynote speakers, including:

Amanda Fernandez , CEO and founder of Latinos for Education, will share insights into her educational journey and the latest educational trends, goals, and challenges for Latinos.

Rafael Magaña, founder of Latino Professionals, will share insights into his journey and inspiration for creating his networking platform.

In addition to keynote presentations, the summit will offer a series of panel discussions on topics that address the following: "Executive Latino Leadership in a New Era" and "Latinos Navigating Artificial Intelligence (AI)."

Award Ceremony

A highlight of the event will be the annual SVLLS Leadership Awards ceremony, where outstanding Latino leaders and innovators will be recognized for their contributions to their industries and communities.

This year's honorees include:

Trailblazer Leadership Award—Julián Castro, CEO of the Latino Community Foundation

Lifetime Leadership Award— Kimberly Casiano , board member at Ford Motor Company

Visionary Leadership Award— Patty Juarez , executive vice president and head of Hispanic & Latino Affairs for Wells Fargo Bank

Pioneer Leadership Award— Jorge Titinger , CEO of Titinger Consulting

Networking Opportunities

The summit will provide numerous networking opportunities, including a VIP reception. "The Computer History Museum provides an intimate setting where attendees can meet awardees and speakers during our networking breaks. This is a unique opportunity not seen at other conferences," said Carbajal.

About the Silicon Valley Latino Leadership Summit

Founded in 2009, the Silicon Valley Latino Leadership Summit is dedicated to empowering Latino professionals by providing a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and growth. SVLLS is an exclusive opportunity to network with top local and global executives, change-makers, and thought leaders. Participating in SVLLS helps create new and strengthened relationships with colleagues across various sectors.

Registration Information

Registration for the 2024 Silicon Valley Latino Leadership Summit is now open. Early registration is encouraged as space is limited. For more information and to register, please visit https://www.svlls.com/.

