National Industrial Hemp Council Offers New Member Discount to Hemp and Cannabis Testing Laboratories for A2LA-NIHC Verify Joint Recognition Program

NIHC Verify Membership fee lowers to $325 per year for new hemp and cannabis testing laboratories entering the program for the first two years

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) and the National Industrial Hemp Council (NIHC) have announced a significant reduction in the new member fee for hemp and cannabis testing labs entering the A2LA-NIHC Verify Joint Hemp/Cannabis Recognition Program. With this discount, new members will pay only $325 per year for the first two years. Both organizations hope the price reduction will encourage laboratories and their clients to consider testing hemp products for harmful contaminants.

An NIHC Verify membership signifies to customers and stakeholders that an organization is committed to globally accepted laboratory standards, promoting consumer safety and confidence. The program requirements integrate A2LA ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation with testing for common contaminants found in hemp products and is recognized by the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC). Operated by NIHC, the program was developed to establish a benchmark for hemp testing laboratories that are accredited to test hemp products for pesticides, heavy metals, cannabinoid content, and more.

The A2LA-NIHC Verify Program is a partnership between NIHC and the A2LA to promote testing transparency, standards requirements, consumer confidence, and ultimately product safety within the hemp industry. There are currently no federal laws establishing a universal standard for testing consumable hemp in the United States. However, the A2LA-NIHC Verify Program offers a comprehensive solution that can be applied to hemp. The innovative program moves the industry towards consistent laboratory testing practices thereby promoting consumer safety.

The Verify Program is a crucial initiative given the significant role hemp plays in supporting tens of thousands of jobs across the United States. However, existing shortcomings in federal law hinder its full potential and threaten its status as a U.S. commodity.

Laboratory accreditation is an indicator of the quality and competence of an organization, based on international standards, and is the most appropriate way to ensure an organization's competence in performing a specified task or method. Through accreditation, customers, clients, and stakeholders gain confidence and assurance in the validity of test results.

The National Industrial Hemp Council (NIHC) is an industry organization that advocates for an international regulatory framework to boost consumer confidence, streamline trade, and foster innovation exchange within the hemp industry. They educate businesses and consumers on the benefits of hemp, creating the demand needed to drive markets, and consult with governments, producers, and organizations to promote knowledge sharing to drive a well-regulated and accountable industry. For more information, visit https://nihcoa.com/.

A2LA is a non-profit, non-governmental, third-party accreditation organization, offering internationally recognized accreditation services to testing and calibration laboratories, inspection bodies, biobanking facilities, stand-alone sampling organizations, proficiency testing providers, reference material producers, and product certifiers. For more information, visit https://A2LA.org/.

