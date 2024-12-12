National Institute for Fitness & Sport (NIFS) Launches Wellness Companion to Empower Communities with Expert Wellness Content

"The benefits of empowering residents with education and choices for safe exercise to champion their health. We are thrilled that Wellness Companion will make these elements of a quality wellness program more accessible to more communities and their residents," said Emily Davenport Post this

Every month, the Wellness Companion will provide new, expertly crafted resources focused on promoting better health. Content will be made available by the 5th of each month, allowing ample time for planning and incorporation into community programming. Resources will include a marketing content library, customized exercise programs, exercise videos, nutrition programs and educational articles developed by our team of Senior Fitness Specialists and Registered Dietitians from across the country.

"We know the benefits of empowering residents with education and choices for safe exercise to champion their health. We are thrilled that Wellness Companion will make these elements of a quality wellness program more accessible to more communities and their residents," said Emily Davenport, President of NIFS.

The program is designed with flexibility in mind, enabling each community to easily incorporate the content into their existing wellness programs. Whether it's sharing an exercise video with residents, posting wellness tips on social media, or distributing educational articles via a newsletter, Wellness Companion equips organizations to elevate their delivery of a well-rounded and impactful wellness program.

"Life Enrichment Directors and Fitness Coordinators have full plates serving their residents and we hear from communities how challenging it can be to provide engaging new experiences for residents. With Wellness Companion, these wellness professionals will have the ease of infusing their programs with quality content with the confidence that it is developed by a team of experts who have specialized in senior wellness for over two decades," added Davenport.

About NIFS

The National Institute for Fitness & Sport (NIFS) is a leading provider of Fitness Management Services with a special focus on the needs of older adults. For many years, NIFS has helped senior living communities improve the health and well-being of their residents through expert-led programs in fitness, health education, and wellness operations.

NIFS offers customized solutions that engage older adults in physical activity and provide senior management teams with the tools they need to create successful, long-term wellness programs. By combining cutting-edge fitness science with a deep understanding of senior care,

NIFS has helped many communities nationwide enhance their wellness offerings and improve resident outcomes.

