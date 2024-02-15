National Institute for Fitness and Sport Invites Senior Living Communities to Pump It for Parkinson's on April 11, 2024

"We are proud to partner with Team Fox this year to raise funds for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research", Emily Davenport, NIFS President Post this

"Our Team Fox community, of all ages, continues to find creative and thoughtful ways to take The Michael J. Fox Foundation's mission forward with every stride," said Liz Diemer, MJFF Vice President of Community Fundraising. "We're thrilled to cheer on NIFS and senior communities across the country taking part in Pump it for Parkinson's this World Parkinson's Day to help us raise funds and move us closer to our goal of accelerating a cure and improved therapies for those impacted by Parkinson's around the world."

For contributing to our nationwide goal, communities will receive NIFS fitness resources to enhance their regular exercise programs for residents with Parkinson's and eligible communities will have a chance to win a NuStep T6 cross trainer in thanks to our partners at NuStep. Communities can visit the website https://wellness.nifs.org/pump-it-for-parkinsons to register.

"NuStep was thrilled with the response and participation in the inaugural event last year. We are really excited to partner with NIFS once again and look forward to even greater participation this year," said NuStep Vice President of Marketing and Product Development, Tobey Thelen.

NIFS is also proud to track steps on a NuStep trainer at our commercial fitness center in Indianapolis on April 11. Thanks to our partners at NuStep, we are recruiting gym members and student groups from Indiana University Indianapolis to contribute to our step count. This will allow Pump it for Parkinson's to reach several generations with Parkinson's education beyond senior living communities alone and aligns with NIFS nonprofit mission.

Nearly 10 million individuals are living with Parkinson's Disease worldwide and each year 90,000 Americans are diagnosed with this degenerative condition. Four years ago, NIFS embarked on developing a comprehensive fitness program to meet the unique needs of residents with Parkinson's Disease for their senior living community clients. From this, Bold Moves programming specifically designed for residents with Parkinson's was born.

National Institute for Fitness and Sport is a non-profit organization committed to enhancing human health, physical fitness, and athletic performance through research, education, and service.

