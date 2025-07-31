National Institute for Fitness and Sport partners with Sunrise's The Fairfax to provide personalized fitness programming to their residents

NIFS has partnered with The Fairfax, a premier Sunrise Senior Living community in Fort Belvoir, VA, to deliver expert-led wellness programs, personalized fitness plans, and engaging group classes. This strategic collaboration brings NIFS' nationwide senior fitness expertise to elevate and expand The Fairfax's exceptional lifestyle and wellness offerings for residents.

MANTUA, Va., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) is pleased to announce a partnership with The Fairfax, a Sunrise Senior Living community in Fort Belvoir, Virginia. As a respected continuing care retirement community (CCRC), The Fairfax is known for its dedication to excellence in lifestyle offerings and resident care. In alignment with its ongoing commitment to active aging, The Fairfax is expanding its wellness offerings through a strategic collaboration with NIFS.

Ashleigh Banks, a certified fitness professional from NIFS, now leads the wellness program at The Fairfax, bringing additional expertise to an already robust lifestyle experience. Ashleigh will oversee fitness assessments, personalized exercise prescriptions, engaging group fitness classes, and innovative wellness events tailored to meet the unique needs of residents. This partnership builds on The Fairfax's strong foundation in resident-centered wellness, now further enriched by NIFS' national expertise in senior fitness programming.

Through this partnership, residents will enjoy access to a wide range of NIFS signature programs, including fall prevention workshops, wellness symposiums, exercise for Parkinson's Disease, and special recreation events. Additionally, NIFS will collaborate with The Fairfax to support in fitness operations, education, and the integration of wellness services by working collaboratively with community life, dining services, physical therapy, and other areas throughout the community.

Nationwide, NIFS has helped residents generate a 15% increase in strength and a 13% increase in balance and stability (on average) in eight weeks and looks forward to helping The Fairfax achieve these outcomes. NIFS will be supporting their fitness center, pool, and group exercise classes as well as other opportunities for exercise outside of the community.

To find out more about Fitness Center Management by NIFS, call (317) 274-3432, e-mail: [email protected] or visit http://www.wellness.nifs.org.

National Institute for Fitness and Sport is a non-profit organization committed to enhancing human health, physical fitness and athletic performance through research, education and service.

