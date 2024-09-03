National Integrated Health Associates Welcomes Girish Kalva, M.D., Functional Medicine Physician

National Integrated Health Associates (NIHA), a leader in integrative and functional medicine and dentistry in Washington, D.C. is pleased to announce that Girish Kalva M.D. has joined the medical team.
WASHINGTON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Kalva is board certified in both Internal Medicine and Obesity Medicine. Dr. Kalva possesses a unique integrative medical approach based on over 25 years of treating patients successfully. His comprehensive approach utilizes functional and genetic testing, diet, lifestyle changes, IV therapy, ayurvedic and holistic remedies, supplements and more to create a safe and tailored integrative approach to patient care.
Dr. Girish Kalva received his medical training in India, then worked as a medical officer for the government in Jamaica and completed his medical residency in Brooklyn, New York. He moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, in 2005 where he worked extensively in hospital and rehab settings caring for critically ill patients for more than 19 years. That experience led Dr. Kalva on a journey to learn more about how we all get sick in the first place and he has received additional training in functional medicine, nutrition, weight loss and wellness. In his previous practice in Utah, Dr. Kalva successfully ran weight loss groups online as well as in clinical practice with his weight loss participants losing more than 10,000 lbs. in the past 7 years. He believes the treatment of cardiometabolic disease and obesity and related health issues must include deeper testing for the underlying causes and only then can a comprehensive treatment plan be developed. He will spearhead both the Weight Loss and Cardiometabolic Programs at National Integrated Health Associates.
As an internist, Dr. Kalva can treat most medical disorders but has special interest in weight loss, cardiovascular health, cardiometabolic/metabolic syndrome, men's health, integrative primary care, hypothyroidism, fatigue, aging, MTHFR/COMT genetic vulnerabilities, and much more. He has made it his life mission to heal people in a natural, integrative way without prescription drugs whenever possible so that patients can lead positive and active lives.
Dr. Kalva is accepting new patients. He is committed to providing care for the whole person by using innovative functional medicine services to help patients achieve a better level of health.
About National Integrated Health Associates
National Integrated Health Associates, NIHA, is a leading integrative and functional medicine and holistic dental center serving the Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia metropolitan area. Practitioners blend the best of conventional medicine and integrative medical therapies to help the body heal and achieve optimum wellness. Specialty lab and IV services, chiropractic care and detoxification therapies are offered on-site at our convenient integrative health center in Washington, D.C. https://nihadc.com
Media Contact
L.Wasilko, National Integrated Health Associates, 1 202-237-7000, [email protected], https://nihadc.com
SOURCE National Integrated Health Associates
Share this article