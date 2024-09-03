National Integrated Health Associates Welcomes Girish Kalva, M.D., Functional Medicine Physician

"I decided to make functional medicine my life's mission – not just to heal myself, but also to help others try and do the same. I want everyone to enjoy long lasting health." Post this

As an internist, Dr. Kalva can treat most medical disorders but has special interest in weight loss, cardiovascular health, cardiometabolic/metabolic syndrome, men's health, integrative primary care, hypothyroidism, fatigue, aging, MTHFR/COMT genetic vulnerabilities, and much more. He has made it his life mission to heal people in a natural, integrative way without prescription drugs whenever possible so that patients can lead positive and active lives.

Dr. Kalva is accepting new patients. He is committed to providing care for the whole person by using innovative functional medicine services to help patients achieve a better level of health.

About National Integrated Health Associates

National Integrated Health Associates, NIHA, is a leading integrative and functional medicine and holistic dental center serving the Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia metropolitan area. Practitioners blend the best of conventional medicine and integrative medical therapies to help the body heal and achieve optimum wellness. Specialty lab and IV services, chiropractic care and detoxification therapies are offered on-site at our convenient integrative health center in Washington, D.C. https://nihadc.com

