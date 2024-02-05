National Invasive Species Awareness Week 2024: Uniting Against Invasive Threats

As our nation's ecosystems continue to face unprecedented challenges from invasive species, National Invasive Species Awareness Week (NISAW) stands as a beacon of unity and action. From February 26 to March 3, 2024, NISAW will bring together communities, organizations, and individuals across the nation to raise awareness and combat the threats posed by invasive species.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As our nation's ecosystems continue to face unprecedented challenges from invasive species, National Invasive Species Awareness Week (NISAW) stands as a beacon of unity and action. From February 26 to March 3, 2024, NISAW will bring together communities, organizations, and individuals across the nation to raise awareness and combat the threats posed by invasive species.

About National Invasive Species Awareness Week:

NISAW is an annual event dedicated to spotlighting the impacts of invasive species on ecosystems, agriculture, and public health. By fostering collaboration and education, NISAW empowers individuals and communities to take proactive measures in managing and preventing the spread of invasive species.

Virtual and In-Person Events:

NISAW 2024 offers a diverse range of virtual events, including webinars, workshops, field work, and community outreach programs. These activities aim to engage participants in understanding the importance of invasive species management. Renowned experts and scientists will lead presentations on the latest research, management strategies, and emerging technologies in the field of invasive species. These insights will empower participants to make informed decisions in their local efforts. Our scheduled events are as follows:

February 26 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm - NISAW Webinar: Annual USGS Invasive Species Research Forum

February 27 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm - Weed Wrangle at High Ridge Scrub Natural Area

February 27 @ 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm - NISAW: The Invasive Species Language Workshop

February 28 @ 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm - NISAW: The Invasive Species Language Workshop

February 28 @ 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm - NISAW Webinar: The Federal Interagency Committee on the Management of Noxious and Exotic Weeds

February 29 @ 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm - NISAW Webinar: Opportunities and Challenges for Preventing the Next Plant Invasion

March 1 @ 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm - NISAW Webinar: Protecting North American Biodiversity from Invasive Species

Community Involvement:

NISAW.org hosts a calendar of in-person and virtual events on a wide range of topics across the continent. From invasive plant removal projects to educational seminars, NISAW provides a platform for grassroots initiatives that make a real impact.

Advocacy and Policy Discussions:

NISAW 2024 will include discussions on policy advocacy, emphasizing the need for comprehensive measures at local, state, and national levels. By engaging with policymakers, the event aims to drive legislative support for invasive species management.

Opportunities to Get Involved:

Attend Events: Visit the official NISAW website (nisaw.org) to explore the event schedule and register for activities relevant to your interests.

Spread the Word: Join the conversation on social media using #NISAW2024. Share information, stories, and resources to raise awareness about the impact of invasive species.

Participate Locally: Connect with local organizations and agencies to participate in community-led initiatives. Your involvement can contribute to the overall success of NISAW.

Sponsor Our Work: You can help amplify the voice of invasive species professionals and organizations to policymakers and agency leaders in Washington, DC , and across the US by becoming a NISAW sponsor! Sponsors and donors are essential to ensure the capacity of NAISMA to plan and coordinate outreach, advocacy activities, and raise the awareness of invasive species concerns to the public and elected officials.NISAW is coordinated by NAISMA in partnership with many federal agencies, state agencies, and local organizations. We estimate a reach of more than 11,000 individuals.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Brown, North American Invasive Species Management Association, 1 770-324-3842, [email protected], https://naisma.org

SOURCE North American Invasive Species Management Association