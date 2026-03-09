National Invasive Species Awareness Week 2026 Highlights Need to "Defend Our Health by Stopping the Spread"

"When we talk about invasive species, we are talking about safeguarding our food systems, protecting our water resources, strengthening our economy, and defending public health..." said Christie Trifone Millhouse of NAISMA. Post this

The week generated record engagement and visibility for invasive species issues. Across traditional and social media, the campaign produced 702 total mentions reaching more than 3.5 million people. Social media alone accounted for 629 mentions and more than 3.35 million in reach, generating 32,439 interactions including reactions, shares, and comments. The campaign inspired 645 user-generated posts, with #NISAW appearing in more than 300 mentions, and produced an estimated $326,756 in advertising value equivalent (AVE), making NISAW 2026 the most widely amplified awareness campaign in the event's history.

Congressional Briefing on Capitol Hill

A highlight of the week was a Congressional briefing hosted on Capitol Hill by NAISMA Executive Director Christie Trifone Millhouse, bringing together legislative staff, advocacy organizations, and federal partners to discuss science-based strategies and policy solutions to prevent and manage invasive species.

Expert panelists included:

Dr. Deah Lieurance, who emphasized the importance of national coordination, prevention frameworks, and sustained federal investment in early detection and rapid response.

Leigh Greenwood, who discussed community engagement and collaborative approaches to strengthen resilience against invasive threats.

Dr. Tony Bostick, who addressed the escalating risks associated with invasive swine populations and disease transmission pathways.

Dennis Zabaglo, who provided critical insight into implementation strategies and cross-sector partnerships necessary to advance invasive species policy.

The briefing reinforced that invasive species cost the United States billions of dollars annually in damages to agriculture, infrastructure, natural resources, and human health, underscoring the need for proactive, coordinated action.

Meetings with Congressional Staff

A second day on Capitol Hill included meetings between key Congressional offices and NAISMA leadership, including Executive Director Christie Trifone Millhouse, Board President Chris Dionigi, and Government Relations Manager Mara Rice. Discussions focused on federal programs addressing nationwide invasive species challenges as well as state and regional priorities for prevention and management. NAISMA representatives also encouraged participation in the Congressional Invasive Species Caucus and highlighted policy gaps requiring legislative attention.

National Webinar Series Engages Professionals Nationwide

Throughout the week, NAISMA hosted a robust national webinar series featuring leading subject matter experts who shared emerging research, management innovations, federal initiatives, and real-world case studies addressing invasive plants, pests, pathogens, and wildlife.

The sessions attracted participants from federal and state agencies, Tribal governments, academic institutions, non-governmental organizations, and private industry, demonstrating strong national engagement and a shared commitment to advancing solutions.

Together, the Congressional briefing and educational programming amplified a central message: prevention remains the most cost-effective strategy, and early detection, rapid response, and cross-jurisdictional collaboration are essential to protecting ecosystems, economies, and public health.

Advancing the Conversation

"NISAW continues to serve as a critical platform for elevating invasive species issues at the national level," said Christie Trifone Millhouse, Executive Director of NAISMA. "When we talk about invasive species, we are talking about safeguarding our food systems, protecting our water resources, strengthening our economy, and defending public health. The partnerships and policy conversations advanced this week are vital to long-term resilience."

NAISMA extends its gratitude to the speakers, partners, policymakers, and participants who helped make NISAW 2026 the most successful awareness campaign to date and who continue to champion invasive species prevention and response efforts year-round.

