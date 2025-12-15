National Invasive Species Awareness Week 2026 Mobilizes the Nation to Protect Public and Environmental Health

Invasive species impact every community. Whether through wildfire risk, agriculture losses, water shortages, vector-borne diseases, or damage to critical infrastructure Post this

A Critical Moment for Invasive Species Awareness

"Invasive species impact every community. Whether through wildfire risk, agriculture losses, water shortages, vector-borne diseases, or damage to critical infrastructure," said Christie Trifone-Millhouse, Executive Director of NAISMA. "This year's theme underscores a powerful truth: Protecting our environment is directly tied to protecting our health. NISAW 2026 is a rallying point for collaboration and solutions."

NISAW 2026 will spotlight key issues such as:

Public health impacts of invasives, including allergens, toxins, and disease vectors

Aquatic invasive species threatening drinking water systems and fisheries

Forest pests and pathogens are increasing wildfire risk and reducing carbon storage

Agricultural and economic damages affecting food systems and rural communities

Best practices for prevention, including recreation-based spread prevention, clean equipment protocols, and biosecurity principles

NISAW 2026 Events & Opportunities

Throughout the week, NAISMA will host free national webinars, policy discussions, and a congressional briefing designed to educate and activate stakeholders at every level. Participants can expect:

Virtual

Daily educational webinars featuring leading scientists, land managers, and policymakers

Toolkits, social media graphics, and community engagement resources for partners

Calls to action encouraging individuals and organizations to stop the spread

In-Person

Congressional briefing of four panelists highlighting legislative opportunities at the intersection of human health and invasive species management

Staffer meetings coordinating advocacy efforts with key members of the Congressional Invasive Species Caucus

A full schedule of events will be available at https://naisma.org/programs/nisaw/.

Why NISAW Matters

Invasive species cost the U.S. more than $120 billion each year. Yet, many of the most effective solutions (early detection, rapid response, behavior-based prevention, and interagency coordination) receive limited attention outside the professional field. NISAW continues to fill this gap by connecting practitioners, policymakers, and the public around a unified message: We all have a role in preventing the spread.

How to Participate

NAISMA invites federal, state, Tribal, regional, and local partners as well as educators, outdoor recreation groups, businesses, and the public, to participate in NISAW 2026 by:

Attending NISAW webinars

Sharing educational messages across social media

Hosting local events or trainings

Highlighting community successes

About NAISMA

The North American Invasive Species Management Association (NAISMA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering invasive species professionals and partners across North America. Through standard-setting programs, education, policy advocacy, and collaborative networks, NAISMA strengthens invasive species management efforts at every scale to protect healthy lands, waters, and communities. Learn more at https://naisma.org.

Media Contact

Christie Trifone Millhouse, North American Invasive Species Management Assoc, 1 1 414-775-8220, [email protected], North American Invasive Species Management Assoc

SOURCE North American Invasive Species Management Assoc