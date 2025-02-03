National Invasive Species Awareness Week (NISAW) 2025: Focus on Biosecurity in North America

"Invasive species are one of the greatest threats to our ecosystems and economy," said Christie Trifone Millhouse, Executive Director of NAISMA. Post this

"Invasive species are one of the greatest threats to our ecosystems and economy," said Christie Trifone Millhouse, Executive Director of NAISMA. "NISAW 2025 will shine a spotlight on biosecurity, bringing together professionals, policymakers, researchers, and the public to address the shared challenges we face in protecting our natural resources."

What to Expect at NISAW 2025:

Webinars: A robust lineup of expert speakers covering topics such as invasive species pathways, regulatory updates, and biosecurity innovations.

Legislative Advocacy: Tools and resources to help participants engage with policymakers and support strong invasive species legislation.

Educational Campaigns: Opportunities to learn about the impacts of invasive species and how to take action locally and nationally.

Why Biosecurity Matters:

Biosecurity is essential for preventing the introduction and spread of invasive species that threaten the health of ecosystems, agriculture, and public spaces. Through this year's theme, NISAW aims to strengthen the collaborative efforts needed to safeguard North America from these environmental and economic threats.

How to Get Involved:

Register for Webinars: Participation is free and open to the public. Register here: https://naisma.org/events

Support NISAW: Organizations can show their commitment by becoming a Premier Partner. Learn more here: https://naisma.org/get-involved/partnership/

Spread the Word: Follow NAISMA on social media and share NISAW updates using the hashtag #NISAW2025.

About NAISMA:

The North American Invasive Species Management Association (NAISMA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering invasive species management across North America. NAISMA's programs, including NISAW, foster collaboration, education, and outreach to protect ecosystems and communities from invasive species.

For more information about NISAW 2025, visit naisma.org/programs/nisaw.

Media Contact

Mara Cunningham, NAISMA, 1 770-324-3842, [email protected], https://naisma.org

SOURCE NAISMA