National joint-venture leader Title Alliance to celebrate its 75th birthday this this month

"The long, illustrious history of our company deserves to be honored all year long. The commitment we show our customers, partners and each other is unmatched" said Title Alliance's Chief Strategy Office Lindsay Smith.

The company, which was founded and is still based in the Philadelphia area, is actually celebrating two special milestones in 2023. It has also been 40 years since Title Alliance switched its focus exclusively to forming and operating joint venture businesses with real estate partners from across the country. There are 35 Title Alliance offices spread across 12 states, including a Western Division headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona.

While this may be a time for Title Alliance to celebrate its past, the company's present and future are looking bright, too. The company is focused on continue to pave pathways for their team, their partners and their industry peers. In 2022 the company launched a "Leadership Academy" to help enhance the skills of company team members and leaders alike. 10 students completed this 12-month program this month. Additionally, leadership, which includes Smith, Title Alliance CEO Jim Campbell and others, continues to be sought-out speakers at industry events. Those presentations often cover topics such as leadership, internal culture and innovation.

"People in our industry and beyond recognize Title Alliance as a leader in what we do," Campbell said. "Our history speaks for itself, as does our commitment to today and our investment in what's next for our business, our people and our partners. We're ready to get going on our next 75 years while paving the way for the future of title and escrow."

The entire Title Alliance family thanks its partners, customers and industry colleagues for being part of this year's milestone celebration. As part of the day's festivities on August 23, most Title Alliance location will have a mix and mingle event to celebrate. However, the company plans to keep commemorating 75 years of Title Alliance.

