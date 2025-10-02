National Leaders in Local Food Movement Gather in Ann Arbor to Advance "Farm Stop" Retail Model

The 3rd Annual National Farm Stop Conference will be held February 12-15, 2026, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, bringing together leaders from across the U.S. local food movement to explore the growth and future of the innovative "Farm Stop" retail consignment model.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 3rd Annual National Farm Stop Conference will be held February 12-15, 2026, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, bringing together leaders from across the U.S. local food movement to explore the growth and future of the innovative "Farm Stop" retail consignment model.

Farm Stops provide a year-round, daily platform for farmers to sell their products in an exclusively local, professional grocery setting. These unique stores prioritize small farm revenue, aiming to rebuild local food systems while offering consumers access to fresh, sustainably sourced products.

Over the past year, Farm Stops have experienced remarkable growth, with the model now expanding into over one dozen states, from Oregon to New York, and Michigan to Missouri. With 24 Farm Stops presently in operation, another 10 in the process of opening, several more in the early planning stages, the model is quickly gaining traction, as people are increasingly demanding that their local food systems strengthen communities and provide greater support to small farmers.

Unlike traditional grocery stores, the Farm Stop model allows farmers to retain ownership of their goods and set their own prices. Close communication between Farm Stops and farmers ensures robust year-round sales and exceptionally low food waste. The result is a win-win. Speaking about this unique Farm Stop dynamic, Kate Krause, the CEO of the Fair Food Network, says, "Farmers earn more, consumers enjoy convenient access to high-quality, locally grown food, and the markets are able to educate consumers about the farms very clearly."

Here are just a few examples of the impact being made by Farm Stops across the United States

Local Roots in Wooster, Ohio sold over $2M in locally-farmed and value-added foods over the last year, returning 72% of that right back to the ~150 local farmers and food producers that sell through their store.

Having recently opened a commercial kitchen to produce prepared foods, The Bloomington Farm Stop Collective in Bloomington, Indiana has seen customer transactions increase by 26% this past year, increasing their payouts to local farms by 8%.

In 2024, Argus Farm Stop in Ann Arbor, Michigan distributed $4.4M to local farms and producers, with their top-selling 75 farms making an average $44K each through this direct-to-consumer channel.

In addition to hosting over 20 panels, the conference will include a local food workshop by author Mark Winne, a Senior Advisor at the Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future. "I've had the privilege of being a part of the U.S. food movement since the 1970s," says Winne. "During that time, I've borne witness to numerous innovations that have allowed us to gain ever more control over our food system. The Farm Stop model is particularly inspiring, that shows considerable promise for strengthening the viability of both farmers and communities."

The Third Annual National Farm Stop Conference will unite Farm Stop operators, community leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and academics to explore and advance the Farm Stop model for selling and distributing locally farmed foods. The conference, featuring workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities aimed at empowering new and existing Farm Stops to thrive, will serve as a catalyst for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and innovation, providing attendees with insights from industry leaders on strengthening and sustaining local food systems. It will also highlight success stories and strategies for scaling the model to even more communities across the country.

Event Details

Dates: February 12-15, 2026

Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Website: www.farmstops.net

Hosted by Argus Farm Stop and presented in partnership with the Fair Food Network, the conference promises to be a catalyst for collaboration and innovation in the local food movement.

About Argus Farm Stop:

Argus Farm Stop is a trailblazer in the Farm Stop movement, dedicated to growing our local food systems. By providing farmers with high margin sales, and offering consumers access to fresh, locally sourced products, Argus Farm Stop is at the forefront of fostering resilient and sustainable communities. To learn more, visit: www.argusfarmstop.com.

About Fair Food Network:

Fair Food Network (FFN) is a national nonprofit and investor that grows community health and wealth through food. We transform how resources flow through the food economy for a more fair and resilient future. Our approach integrates policy advocacy that brings proven solutions to scale, partnerships that increase our collective impact, and investments in food organizations and businesses that serve their communities. We're building a world in which everyone has access to healthy choices, economic opportunity, and a resilient environment. Join us at: FairFoodNetwork.org.

