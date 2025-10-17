National LGBTQ+ Nonprofit Destination Tomorrow Celebrates the Legacy of Trans Activists at Its Second Annual Benefit Gala

"The Angie Awards" honored LGBTQ+ advocates and policymakers and featured performances by KC Dela Cruz and Latin Connection Dance Co.

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Last Friday, Destination Tomorrow, a national LGBTQ+ nonprofit, hosted its second annual benefit gala, "The Angie Awards," highlighting the legacy of Trans and Queer trailblazers within the New York City Ballroom community. Since opening its first location in 2009, Destination Tomorrow has served more than 80,000 individuals in the Bronx, Atlanta and D.C., providing comprehensive care tailored to the diverse needs of the LGBTQ+ community.

Destination Tomorrow's annual Angie Awards were named in loving memory of "Bangie Angie," a legendary mother within New York City's ballroom community. This year's recipients of the Angie Awards include:

Councilwoman Carmen De La Rosa for her unwavering dedication to LGBTQ+ leadership in the Bronx, criminal justice reform, workers' rights and affordable housing.

Dr. Viraj Patel Montefiore for his ground-breaking approach to LGBTQIA + health care engagement in the Bronx and now replicated internationally in Rwanda, India, etc.

Councilwoman Althea Stevens for her work to create a sustainable future for all children and families in under-resourced neighborhoods and unwavering allyship to the Bronx's LGBTQ population.

Tracey Africa Norman, activist and the first Black Trans woman model to achieve international prominence in the fashion industry, for her legacy of courage and resilience.

Cristina Herrera, founder & CEO of Translatinx Network, for her tireless advocacy and unwavering commitment to advancing equity for Trans and Latinx communities.

"We are so thrilled to be hosting our second annual benefit awards," said Sean Ebony Coleman, founder and CEO of Destination Tomorrow. "The Angie Awards represents Destination Tomorrow's commitment to bringing community together, honoring activists and leaders who have paved our path and celebrating our resiliency and our bright futures ahead. The LGBTQ+ community is proud and strong; and we are not going anywhere."

The event was hosted by Olivia Lux from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 and RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars Season 10, and featured performances by KC Dela Cruz from the Cast of Hadestown on Broadway and Latin Connection Dance Crew. Special guest attendees included Infinite Coles, Skuzland, Junior LaBeija, Reema Chopra, Malcom Armwood, Justin Sanchez, Lala Zannell, Douglas Says and Jomil Luna.

To learn more about Destination Tomorrow, please contact Kyle McIntyre at 646-639-1379.

About Sean Ebony Coleman and Destination Tomorrow:

Sean Ebony Coleman is the founder and CEO of Destination Tomorrow, a national LGBTQ+ organization with centers located in the South Bronx, Atlanta and, most recently, Washington D.C. serving the community through educational, financial, housing, health and personal support programs. The grassroots organization puts an emphasis on providing support to vulnerable members of the LGBTQ+ community that takes them off the path of requiring emergency care, focusing on economic, social and mental empowerment on a holistic level. As a nationally recognized leader in the Transgender community and the first African American of Transgender experience to operate an LGBTQ+ center in the state of New York, Sean plays a key role in advocating for policies that directly impact the lives of millions of LGBTQ+ individuals. In August 2025, the Destination Tomorrow team launched America's first city-funded shelter for Transgender and gender nonconforming people. Sean is also the founder and managing partner of Sean Ebony Coleman Consulting, where he has worked with companies including Unilever, Lululemon and Equinox on campaigns and DEI strategies to support the LGBTQ+ community.

Media Contact

Kyle McIntyre, The TASC Group, 1 646-639-1379, [email protected]

SOURCE Destination Tomorrow