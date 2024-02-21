National Lifeline Association Funding Equipment Suppliers Committee Welcomes New Chair Shawn Khoja of ViaOne Services

"Shawn Khoja's appointment as Chair of the FES Committee is a pivotal moment for the National Lifeline Association," said David B. Dorwart, Chairman of NaLA. Post this

Shawn joins the FES Committee as Chair with a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success. As the Senior Director of Supply Chain at ViaOne Services LLC, Shawn has demonstrated remarkable expertise in procurement, overseeing mobile handset and tablet acquisitions valued at over $50 million annually. Furthermore, his entrepreneurial spirit, illustrated by his successful management and sale of multiple Cricket Wireless stores and substantial experience in retail sales programs, sets him apart as an industry leader. These accomplishments, combined with his robust management skills and deep industry knowledge from his tenure at ViaOne Services and earlier entrepreneurial endeavors—make him an ideal successor to take the FES Committee to new heights.

With a Bachelor of Science in Policy & Management and Political Science from Carnegie Mellon University, Shawn's academic background further complements his comprehensive understanding of the industry's challenges and opportunities.

The Committee is excited about the leadership Shawn will bring to his new role. His forward-thinking approach, industry acumen, and commitment to excellence are just what the FES Committee needs as it continues to grow and evolve.

"Shawn Khoja's appointment as Chair of the FES Committee is a pivotal moment for the National Lifeline Association," said David B. Dorwart, Chairman of NaLA. "Under Shawn's leadership, the Committee will pioneer innovation and collaboration that aligns with our dedication to keeping America connected through Lifeline and ACP. With their deep expertise and keen industry insights, leaders like Shawn and Nathan uphold a standard of excellence that benefits our members and the consumers we serve daily."

Please join NaLA in thanking Nathan Stierwalt for his outstanding service and welcoming Shawn Khoja as he begins his tenure as Committee Chair.

About the National Lifeline Association (NaLA):

The National Lifeline Association (NaLA) is the only industry trade group specifically focused on the Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) segment of the communications marketplace. NaLA works toward the preservation and advancement of Lifeline and the ACP through stakeholder engagement, education, collaboration, and advocacy. We support all stakeholders in pursuing a common goal: voice, text, and broadband connectivity for all Americans. Through our ecosystem-wide membership that includes service providers, distributors, network access aggregators, compliance and software solutions vendors, device manufacturers, program supporters, and beneficiaries, NaLA provides a platform to enable and realize the goal of getting and keeping every low-income American connected to essential communications services. For more information on NaLA, visit https://www.nalalifeline.org.

