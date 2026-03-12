National Marine Sanctuary Foundation Appoints New Vice President of Programs

"Having lived and worked for many years in coastal communities, I have seen firsthand the vital role public waters play in sustaining biodiversity, strengthening coastal resilience, and supporting vibrant communities and economies." Post this

Based at the Foundation's headquarters in Silver Spring, Cole will bridge the gap between policy and practice, managing both federal and non-federal grantmaking while building a cohesive narrative of impact for donors, policymakers, and the public. His leadership will be vital in building the broad coalitions with fellow funders, grantees, businesses, and government needed to support the conservation of our nation's marine heritage. The diverse expertise and perspectives will help drive a future that educates more Americans about sanctuaries, strengthens economies, and improves lives.

"Having lived and worked for many years in coastal communities, I have seen firsthand the vital role public waters play in sustaining biodiversity, strengthening coastal resilience, and supporting vibrant communities and economies," said Cole. "I look forward to being a part of the dedicated team at the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation and its partners to help more Americans forge a deeper connection with and love for our nation's marine sanctuaries."

Cole is a seasoned leader with more than 25 years of experience driving environmental philanthropy and community activism. Most recently, he directed Patagonia's environmental initiatives, managing its annual grant program, and spearheading global brand activism campaigns.

Foundation programs supporting national marine sanctuaries and other NOAA initiatives across conservation, education, and outreach, that Cole will lead, include marine debris removal, coral and kelp restoration, regenerative tourism, research partnerships like Birds Supporting Birds with the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Sanctuary Community Fund.

The National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, established in 2000, is the official non-profit partner of NOAA's Office of National Marine Sanctuaries, supporting its system of 18 marine environments from Massachusetts to American Samoa and the Great Lakes to the Florida Keys. We protect these iconic places, care for marine wildlife and habitats, honor our nation's maritime history and cultural traditions, and promote the enjoyment of these public waters through a combination of coalition-building, private fundraising and federal support.

In a quarter of a century, we've expanded and deepened people's connections and access to our ocean, coasts, and Great Lakes, and built partnerships with coastal communities and businesses alongside the over 629,000 square miles of public waters that belong to all Americans.

