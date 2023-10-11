National Math and Science Initiative Celebrates Dr. Bernard Harris, Jr.'s Induction to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences

"I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from the American Academy of Arts and Sciences," said Dr. Bernard A. Harris, Jr., a founding board member and former CEO of NMSI. "It reflects the collaborative efforts of the entire NMSI team and our shared commitment to transforming STEM education." Tweet this

Nichole Austion, Vice President of Public Affairs at NMSI, expressed her excitement about Dr. Harris's induction: "We are immensely proud of Dr. Harris's accomplishments and unwavering commitment to promoting STEM education. His induction into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences is a testament to his visionary leadership and dedication to inspiring the next generation of STEM leaders."

Founded in 1780, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences is one of the country's oldest learned societies and independent policy research centers, convening leaders from the academic, business, and government sectors to respond to the challenges facing the nation and the world. Current academy research focuses on higher education, the humanities and the arts; science and technology policy; global security and energy; and American institutions and the public good.

The induction ceremony for Dr. Bernard Harris, Jr. took place September 30, 2023, where he was joined by an esteemed group of individuals who have made significant contributions to the arts, sciences, and public affairs.

About NMSI

The National Math and Science Initiative is a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming math and science education in America. Founded in 2007, NMSI has impacted millions of students and thousands of teachers across the country, providing them with resources, training, and support to excel in these critical subjects. NMSI's mission is to advance STEM education to ensure all students, especially those furthest from opportunity, thrive and reach their highest potential. For more information, visit https://www.nms.org.

