National Math and Science Initiative Receives $250,000 Grant from TC Energy to Train Virginia Teachers, Raise Capacity of STEM Leaders Nationwide

"This partnership will allow us to extend our proven training program across the Commonwealth, thereby increasing our capacity to prepare Virginia's educators for the critical task of equipping students with the skills necessary for success in STEM fields." Post this

"We are incredibly grateful to TC Energy for their generous grant, which will significantly enhance the quality of STEM education in Virginia," said Jeremy Anderson, CEO at NMSI. "This partnership will allow us to extend our proven training program across the Commonwealth, thereby increasing our capacity to prepare Virginia's educators for the critical task of equipping students with the skills necessary for success in STEM fields."

"TC Energy's greatest asset is our almost 7,000 employees who work to deliver energy to communities across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico," says Rebecca McElhoes, Social Impact Advisor at TC Energy. "Many of these energy problem solvers work in STEM-focused careers. We recognize the importance of STEM education and applaud the efforts of the National Math and Science Initiative and the STEM teachers and students they serve."

The collaboration between NMSI, TC Energy, and districts statewide underscores the commitment to transforming education, driving positive change in Virginia's educational landscape and impacting leaders across the nation. Together, these initiatives will cultivate a robust network of highly trained STEM teachers and leaders equipped to inspire the next generation of innovators.

NMSI's program aims to deepen student understanding and achievement in mathematics and science and the teachers and leaders who support them. NMSI and TC Energy will contribute to the overall improvement of STEM education, fostering a pipeline of highly skilled and motivated students ready to tackle the challenges of the future.

For more information on how to support STEM teachers in your community, contact NMSI or visit https://www.nms.org/.

About the National Math and Science Initiative (NMSI)

The National Math and Science Initiative (NMSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming math and science education in the United States. NMSI provides comprehensive training programs and support to teachers, particularly those in underserved communities, to enhance their instructional skills and increase student achievement. Through partnerships with schools, districts, and organizations, NMSI is driving systemic change and preparing students for success in college and the workforce. For more information, visit http://www.nms.org.

About TC Energy

TC Energy is team of 7,000+ energy problem solvers working to move, generate and store the energy North America relies on. Today, they are taking action to make that energy more sustainable and more secure. They're innovating and modernizing to reduce emissions from our business, and delivering new energy solutions – from natural gas and renewables to carbon capture and hydrogen – to help other businesses and industries decarbonize too. Along the way, they invest in communities and partner with neighbors, customers and governments to build the energy system of the future.

TC Energy's common shares trade on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges under the symbol TRP. To learn more, visit TCEnergy.com.

Media Contact

NMSI, NMSI, 5748500483, [email protected], https://www.nms.org/

SOURCE NMSI