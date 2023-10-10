National Mortgage News releases new research report Engaging the Digital-first Homebuyer, which explores customer expectations for every step of the borrowing process

"Investing in technology that serves the initial stages of a homebuyer's mortgage search makes sense, no matter who lenders are trying to reach. But such a significant transaction also calls for in-person service, even for younger, digital-first homebuyers." Tweet this

"Investing in technology that serves the initial stages of a homebuyer's mortgage search makes sense, no matter who lenders are trying to reach," says Janet King, VP of Research for Arizent. "But such a significant transaction also calls for in-person service, even for younger, digital-first homebuyers. As much as online tools are important for convenience and efficiency, they can't replace human interaction and relationships at key points in the homebuying process."

For all demographic groups, digital support for pre-purchase activities is crucial for mortgage lenders to engage homebuyers early, with 84% of respondents reporting conducting at least half of their purchase tasks online.

The human element is still important, however. When it comes to referrals, a quarter of digital-first respondents report that they relied on a real estate agent's recommendation for their loan officer. When it comes to the borrowing experience, first-time buyers also value being able to meet with a human, face to face (50%), along with having access to the digital tools that make the process more convenient.

The continued importance of human interaction comes through on the topic of conversational artificial intelligence like chatbots and intelligent virtual assistants (IVAs). Because this technology is so new, 85% of respondents say they did not interact with chatbots or IVAs, mostly because they didn't have the opportunity. Notably, 29% of respondents say they chose not to use this technology because they wanted to speak, chat or email with a person instead.

To learn more about reaching borrowers, their expectations and preferences during the homebuying process, and the role of AI — including reactions from customers who have used it

Research methodology

This study from Arizent, parent company of National Mortgage News, explores homebuyers' behaviors and the use of digital tools and channels as they search for new homes and acquire mortgages. This research was conducted online in August 2023 among 500 U.S. adults involved in obtaining a new mortgage for a home purchase in the last 24 months.

