National Motor Freight Traffic Association, Inc. Releases "What are the Most Dangerous Cyber Attacks in the Transportation Industry?"

This guide covers common types of cyber attacks in the transportation industry, security to prevent cyber attacks, and attack response plans.
Computer usage has surged in the transportation industry, and with this increase comes an increase in cyber attacks. DoS and DDoS attacks overload a system with requests resulting in losing access to the system, while MITM attacks involve a hacker seizing communication between two parties and changing information to benefit themselves. Phishing attacks use emails that look like a trusted source but instead work to gain access to personal information, and brute force attacks try every possible combination of password options until the correct password is found.
"If a truck does not have properly protected online systems, it can become seriously vulnerable to hackers," according to National Motor Freight Traffic Association, Inc. Companies should have policies and attack plans in place and ensure that all employees know the procedures. As a proactive measure to prevent cyber attacks, passwords should be complex, and computer and program software should be regularly updated.
About National Motor Freight Traffic Association, Inc.:
The National Motor Freight Traffic Association, Inc. (NMFTA™) is the world's leading organization representing the interests of less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers. The association's membership is comprised of motor carriers operating in interstate, intrastate, and foreign commerce. NMFTA provides critical services to the industry in the form of classification standards, identification codes, digital operation standards, and support for cybersecurity within the industry.
