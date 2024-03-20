National Motor Freight Traffic Association, Inc. Releases "What are the Most Dangerous Cyber Attacks in the Transportation Industry?"

If a truck does not have properly protected online systems, it can become seriously vulnerable to hackers. Post this

"If a truck does not have properly protected online systems, it can become seriously vulnerable to hackers," according to National Motor Freight Traffic Association, Inc. Companies should have policies and attack plans in place and ensure that all employees know the procedures. As a proactive measure to prevent cyber attacks, passwords should be complex, and computer and program software should be regularly updated.

To learn more about the most dangerous cyber attacks in the transportation industry, please visit here.

About National Motor Freight Traffic Association, Inc.:

The National Motor Freight Traffic Association, Inc. (NMFTA™) is the world's leading organization representing the interests of less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers. The association's membership is comprised of motor carriers operating in interstate, intrastate, and foreign commerce. NMFTA provides critical services to the industry in the form of classification standards, identification codes, digital operation standards, and support for cybersecurity within the industry.

Media Contact

Caroline Lyle, National Motor Freight Traffic Association, Inc., 205-821-1438, [email protected], https://nmfta.org

SOURCE National Motor Freight Traffic Association, Inc.