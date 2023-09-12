National Museum of the Surface Navy Selects Lockheed Martin's Stephanie C. Hill to Receive the 2023 Vice Admiral Samuel L. Gravely, Jr., Leadership Award

"Stephanie Hill's commitment to supporting our nation's sailors, as well as her career and personal achievements, have been broadly recognized nationwide. She represents the profound and lasting impact VADM Gravely had within our great U.S. Navy and on our wonderful nation." Tweet this

NMSN chose Ms. Hill to receive this prestigious honor in recognition of her significant contributions to the mission success of the U.S. Navy through her distinguished career in the defense industry. Throughout her 36 years with global aerospace and defense technology company Lockheed Martin, Ms. Hill has directly supported many vital U.S. naval weapons systems programs. She has also demonstrated a noteworthy commitment to uplifting others as a mentor and tireless advocate for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education and other philanthropic programs that empower people from all backgrounds to succeed personally and professionally.

"VADM Gravely had an extraordinary career of selfless service to our country," said Ms. Hill. "He has served as an inspiration for generations of sailors and civilians alike, including me. Thank you to the leadership of the NMSN for this incredible honor, and for keeping VADM Gravely's remarkable legacy alive."

The award will be presented to Ms. Hill during the NMSN's Annual Freedom of the Seas Gala on Oct. 21 at the museum aboard the decommissioned USS IOWA (BB-61), which is moored in the Port of Los Angeles.

"Stephanie Hill's commitment to supporting our nation's sailors, as well as her career and personal achievements, have been broadly recognized nationwide," said NMSN Board Chairman RADM Mike Shatynski, USN (Ret.). "She represents the profound and lasting impact VADM Gravely had within our great U.S. Navy and on our wonderful nation. We can't think of a more worthy recipient."

"Stephanie Hill is the living embodiment of VADM Gravely's legacy," NMSN Board Member and Chair of the Awards Committee Tanya Acker added. "We are excited to honor her and thrilled to have her as part of our museum family."

During her tenure with Lockheed Martin, Ms. Hill has held positions of increasing responsibility, including senior vice president of Enterprise Business Transformation; deputy executive vice president of RMS; senior vice president of Corporate Strategy and Business Development; vice president and general manager of Cyber, Ships and Advanced Technologies; vice president and general manager of the Information Systems and Global Solutions Civil business; vice president of Corporate Internal Audit; and vice president and general manager of the Mission Systems and Sensors business.

Ms. Hill currently leads Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), one of Lockheed Martin's business areas that generates more than $16 billion in revenue and employs over 35,000 people globally. RMS enables key customer missions ranging from the seafloor to space and supports the six service branches of the United States Armed Forces and the Missile Defense Agency, as well as intelligence, civil, commercial and international military customers.

Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Ms. Hill graduated with high honors from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, with a bachelor of science degree in computer science and economics. She received an honorary doctorate from the university in 2017 and serves on its board of visitors.

Ms. Hill is a member of the board of directors of business intelligence company S&P Global, and Project Lead the Way – a national nonprofit that promotes PreK-12 STEM education.

The annual Freedom of the Seas Awards event is held in honor of the Battle of Leyte Gulf, considered to be the largest naval battle of World War II. Attendance at the award event, which is by invitation only, includes top leaders from the education, veteran, community, industry, government, and military sectors. For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Kyle Aube, Director of Development at [email protected].

NMSN operates as a 501(c)(3) educational foundation promoting freedom of the seas and the important role America's Surface Navy has played in that endeavor. The primary focus of the museum is on community, education, military, and veterans. For more information, visit https://surfacenavymuseum.org, or follow them on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About the Freedom of the Seas Awards

The Freedom of the Seas Awards is the premiere annual event of the National Museum of the Surface Navy at the Battleship IOWA. The event is held in honor of the anniversary of the Battle of Leyte Gulf, the largest naval battle in the history of the world, which occurred during World War II. The Awards honors those that embody the core principles of the American Surface Navy's mission to protect and defend our oceans for the benefit of the free world.

About the National Museum of the Surface Navy

Scheduled to open in 2025 aboard the historic Battleship USS Iowa Museum, the National Museum of the Surface Navy is the museum for America's Surface Navy. The museum's mission is to raise America's awareness of the importance of the United States Surface Naval Forces' role in international relations, free trade, humanitarian assistance, and technological innovation, not just in the past but today and into the future.

Located in the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, Calif., Battleship USS Iowa Museum is one of the top five museums and attractions in Los Angeles, bringing the ship's history to life through in-person and virtual tours and educational programs for youth. In addition to providing a natural platform for veterans and patriotic civilians to come together as a community, Battleship USS Iowa Museum provides a wide array of impactful programs and resources that support the critical needs of our military and veterans.

