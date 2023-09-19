National Non-Profit, Founders First CDC, Announces Veteran Small Business Owners Recipients Of 2023 Stephen L. Tadlock "Vetpreneurs" Grant

This fund was created to honor and provide the opportunity to earn grant funding to support Veterans along their business journey" says Kim Folsom, Founder and CEO of Founders First. Tweet this

"As we approach Veterans Day, this grant fund was created and inspired by my father, Stephen L. Tadlock, a U.S. Navy Veteran who motivated me to pursue the dream of fostering a more inclusive economy. I would like to take this moment to express my admiration for the hard work and dedication of all Veteran business owners. This fund was created to honor and provide the opportunity to earn grant funding to support Veterans along their business journey" says Kim Folsom, Founder and CEO of Founders First.

To qualify, the company's founder must meet the following criteria: be a Military Veteran, operate an active U.S.-based business, hold the position of CEO, President, or owner, and employ a workforce ranging from 2 to 100 employees. Furthermore, the annual business revenue should not exceed $5 million.

"As a Military Veteran, I empathize with the challenges entrepreneurs face when transitioning from service. The Stephen L. Tadlock Fund is an invaluable program that provides vital support to those who've risked their lives for our country. While entrepreneurship can be daunting, it pales in comparison to the sacrifices our Veterans have made. This fund, aimed to invest in their futures, ensures their commitment to excellence in their civilian life." says Arthur Bartell, U.S. Army Major General (Ret.) and judge for the U.S. Stephen L Tadlock Fund.

According to the latest U.S. Census Bureau's survey of small business owners, there are more than 2.5 million veteran majority-owned businesses in the U.S. that employ more than 5 million individuals. As a result, these businesses generate a revenue of more than $1.14 trillion, and account for an annual payroll of $195 billion.

"Through the Founders First CDC Stephen L. Tadlock Veteran Fund, we stand shoulder to shoulder with our fellow Veteran business owners, recognizing their unwavering commitment to our nation. This fund is more than financial support; it's a salute to your resilience and dedication in the entrepreneurial battlefield. Together, we empower Veterans to conquer new horizons in the business world." says Matthew Pavelek former US Army Infantryman, President & CEO of The National Veteran Owned Business Association.

Since launching, Founders First CDC has awarded more than $1 Million to minority and underserved business owners throughout the United States with a focus on Texas, Chicago, Southern California, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, Twin Cities.

Founders First programs guide business owners through the process of achieving accelerated growth through curriculum, hands-on assignments, and expert coaching. To learn more about Founders First programs and grant qualifications, visit www.foundersfirstcdc.org.

Founders First CDC is a non-profit 501c3 that was founded in 2015 and has received significant support from the regional community reinvestment banks to empower diverse founder-led, revenue-generating small businesses through three primary programs: (1) Founders Challenge; (2) Founders Bootcamp; and (3) Founders FastPath. By building recurring revenues, tech-enablement, and essential solution focus, Founders First serves as a catalyst for positive change to entrepreneurs of color and female founders to become leading employers in their communities. Learn more at www.foundersfirstcdc.org.

