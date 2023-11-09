National Non-Profit, Founders First CDC, Announces Veteran Small Business Owners Recipients of 2023 Stephen L. Tadlock "Vetprenuers" Grant

Founders First CDC Awarded $25,000 to Veteran-Owned Small Business Owners Across The Country

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founders First CDC (Founders First), a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that empowers expansion in diverse founder-led, revenue-generating businesses, is pleased to announce the Veteran business recipients of its 2023 Stephen L. Tadlock Fund – a grant program to support U.S. veteran small business owners. The recipients had to meet specific qualifications to receive their grants, including: the company's founder must be a U.S. military veteran, have an active U.S.-based business, and employ between 2 and 50 employees.

"We've established the Stephen L. Tadlock Fund for Veteran Business Owners in honor of my brother, Stephen L. Tadlock, a U.S. Navy Veteran. This $25,000 fund is a testament to our support for the vital contributions of Veteran entrepreneurs within the small business community. Having served our country through the military, their commitment inspires us. We're fully committed to their success and hope this micro-grant can have a lasting impact on our economy." says Kim Folsom, Founder and CEO of Founders First.

The purpose of the grant is to provide micro-investments to veterans who own and operate small businesses. The $25,000 grant has been awarded to 25 veteran recipients who received $1,000 each, which will help aid in their employer-based small businesses.

Since launching, Founders First CDC has awarded more than $1,000,000 to minority and underserved business owners throughout the United States with a focus on Texas, Chicago, Southern California, Twin Cities, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

"Programs like Founders First CDC are the beacons of hope we wish every Veteran business owner could discover. This program is not just providing essential funding to aspiring business owners but leveling the playing field for diverse-led businesses through their non-profit business accelerator programs. We proudly stand as partners, and today, we extend our warmest congratulations to the 25 veteran grant fund recipients. Let each of their journeys inspire and motivate us all to reach new heights of success." Traci Cole, Director of Southern California Veterans Business Outreach Center.

Congratulations to the 25 recipients of the 2023 Stephen L. Tadlock fund:

Quay Eady Consulting LLC Tutor Doctor Ponte Vedra Beach Outright Fitness LLC Blissful Life Consulting LLC MFH Group Go Digital Hero LLC A simple Organizing & Moving Company, LLC. Spark Movement Academy The Brand Amplifiers LLC Harvesting Hands Homestead LLC Connection Point Services, LLC Let's Chow Snakebyte Media Dolo Finance Brotallion AgTechLogic Family First solution cdc Poprouser Inc. House of Huebris HDO Health Sponsor Match Harden Enterprise Services LLC Waiea Water Distributors LLC Stampley Technology & Management, LLC Aribaro Company

The judging committee for the Stephen L. Tadlock Grant includes a panel of distinguished veterans, representing multiple branches of service.

"As a finalist for the 2022 Stephen L. Tadlock Veteran grant, the funds enabled us to acquire essential equipment for our business. We are appreciative of all the assistance Founders First CDC provides to the Veteran business community, as it has assisted us in finding new ways to grow our business through our year-over-year growth" says Quinton McNair, Founder of StruggleBeard Bakery, U.S. Army.

According to the latest U.S. Census Bureau's survey of small business owners, there are more than 2.5 million Veteran majority-owned businesses in the U.S. that employ more than 5 million individuals. As a result, these businesses generate a revenue of more than $1.14 trillion, and account for an annual payroll of $195 billion.

Founders First programs guide business owners through the process of achieving accelerated growth through curriculum, hands-on assignments, and expert coaching. To learn more about Founders First programs and grant qualifications, visit www.foundersfirstcdc.org.

About Founders First CDC

Founders First CDC is a non-profit 501c3 that was founded in 2015 and has received significant support from the regional community reinvestment banks to empower diverse founder-led, revenue-generating small businesses through three primary programs: (1) Founders Challenge; (2) Founders Bootcamp; and (3) Founders FastPath. By building recurring revenues, tech-enablement, and essential solution focus, Founders First serves as a catalyst for positive change to entrepreneurs of color and female founders to become leading employers in their communities. Learn more at www.foundersfirstcdc.org.

