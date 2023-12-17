National Nonprofit, Founders First CDC, Awards $100,000 to Southern California Businesses

The purpose of the SoCal Job Creators Quest Grant will help to positively impact the local Southern California economy, create job opportunities with higher wages and provide the human capital needed for businesses to grow and expand. Post this

"Small Business Majority is honored to partner with Founders First Job Creators to help share information on resources small businesses need to thrive," said Josaline Cuesta, California Program Director, Small Business Majority. "Opportunities like the Southern California Job Creators Grant invest in the often-overlooked entrepreneurs. Supporting funding sources like the SoCal Job Creators Grant is not only common sense, but it will also help eligible entrepreneurs in the Southern California region keep their American dreams alive. We happily support diverse-led small businesses and look forward to seeing how the seed of entrepreneurship will grow."

The purpose of the Job Creators Quest Grant is to help business owners create premium wage jobs and reward diverse-led businesses throughout the Southern California regions to retain and grow their workforce through the pandemic. This will help to positively impact the local economy, create job opportunities with higher wages and provide the human capital needed for businesses to grow and expand.

"California Southern SBDC is honored to stand shoulder to shoulder with Founders First CDC in championing the growth and resilience of these Southern California businesses, now celebrated as finalists in the Job Creators program. Our dedication resonates with Founders First CDC's vision for a thriving and inclusive economy, and we are truly excited to be involved in initiatives like this that play a pivotal role in fostering economic empowerment. We take great pride in being a part of their impactful work, contributing to a brighter future for all," said Juan Carlos Hernandez, President and CEO at California Southern SBDC.

"At Accion Opportunity Fund (AOF), we know how important empowering underresourced entrepreneurs is. Partnering with Founders First CDC is one of the ways we can have an impact beyond our own capital and educational programs to support minority, women, and veteran-owned businesses. The Job Creators Quest Grant is a testament to the positive change that can be achieved when organizations come together with a shared vision for community impact. Congratulations on a job well done to all of the finalists," said Sophia Zisook, Senior Director of Partner Management at Accion Opportunity Fund (AOF).

The 25 recipients of the Southern California Job Creators fund includes:

Crush It Marketing Inc.

Rich RNB

Anese & Associates LLC

Growler Logistics LLC

G&J TAX CPA

Pure Health Alliance

F2 MANUFACTURING LLC

The Crease Beast LLC

Muaydirigma International LLC

DTLA Loft LLC

B3 Media Solutions Inc

Ducens Med Tech Inc

Amazon Graphics Inc.

Worksters, Inc.

ESCO AEROSPACE MFG,INC.

Sapient Logic LLC

Dynamic Education Services, Inc.

eBrand

360 Human Services

Graduate Communications, dba "GradComm"

La Salle Solutions, LLC

Sign Factory

Connect Logistics

Portship International Company

Care Staffing Professionals

The judging committee for the Southern California Job Creators Grant includes a panel of our partners and other successful business owners.

"Being part of the judging committee for the Southern California Job Creators Grant was an inspiring experience. Witnessing the dedication and innovation of Southern California business owners was truly remarkable. Congratulations to all the recipients – your commitment to job creation and community impact is commendable and sets a positive example for others," said Amanda Cheyney, Client Advisor at California Manufacturing Technology Consulting.

To be eligible for the Job Creators Quest Grant, the company's founder had to be Black, indigenous, a person of color, LGBTQIA+, military veteran, woman or located in a low to moderate income area and be a for-profit company with annual revenues between $100,000 to $3 million. Grant winners will use the funds to help create and add 1-2 net new premium wage jobs in the next 12 months.

Funding for this program was facilitated by a $1 million grant from the Rockefeller Foundation, in conjunction with Founders First CDC Capital Partners' recent $9 million Series A financing accelerator to support underrepresented entrepreneurs in underserved communities. Additional partners include Union Bank, US Bank, Accessity, CMTC, Inland Empire Business Journal, Connect, Small Business Majority, Small Business Finance CDC, We The Plug, Kauffman Foundation, Women's Business Center, Veterans Chamber of Commerce, Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce, Surdna Foundation, Startout, San Diego Imperial Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, JP Morgan Chase, Mission Edge, Stella Labs, City National Bank, Inner City Capital Connections, Southern California SBDC, Accion Opportunity Fund, City of Escondido, Escondido Chamber of Commerce, San Diego Regional EDC, Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce and many more.

On a national and global scale, many companies struggled to stay afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, many small businesses that are vital to the communities they serve, were forced to close their doors. With greater availability of the vaccine and resources provided by organizations like Founders First CDC, small businesses are hopeful as they move forward. According to a recent article by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a majority (65 percent) of small business owners are more optimistic that the worst of the pandemic is over, and say that easing COVID-19 restrictions (29 percent) and ramping up vaccinations in their area (28 percent) are the two biggest keys to their success.

In addition to announcing the winners of the Job Creators Quest Grant today, Founders First CDC is planning to launch another grant opportunity, the Chicago Job Creators Grant for business owners in the state of Illinois.

About Founders First CDC

Founders First CDC is a not-for-profit 501c3 that was founded in 2015 and has received significant support from the regional community reinvestment banks to empower diverse founder-led, revenue-generating small businesses through three primary programs: (1) Founders Challenge; (2) Founders Bootcamp; and (3) Founders FastPath. By building recurring revenues, tech-enablement, and essential solution focus, Founders First serves as a catalyst for positive change to entrepreneurs of color and female founders to become leading employers in their communities. www.foundersfirstcdc.org.

