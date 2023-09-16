National Nonprofit, Founders First CDC, Awards $100,000 to Texas Businesses

The purpose of the Job Creators Quest Grant is to help business owners create premium wage jobs and reward small businesses throughout Texas to retain and grow their workforce through everyday hardships that come with being disadvantaged. Tweet this

The purpose of the Job Creators Quest Grant is to help business owners create premium wage jobs and reward small businesses throughout Texas to retain and grow their workforce through everyday hardships that come with being disadvantaged. This will help to positively impact the local economy, create job opportunities with higher wages, and provide the human capital needed for businesses to expand.

Darlisa Diltz, a former Texas Job Creators Quest Grant recipient and a graduate of the Bootcamp Accelerator Program, had this to say, "The Founders First program was so eye-opening for me. Being in the program helped me change my mindset about who I was as a founder and leader in the organization prior to joining. It was super motivational, and it led me to make some changes within my current structure. Instead of giving up, which I had considered several times, it gave me the extra push to reach that next level."

Since launching in 2021, Founders First CDC has awarded more than $1,000,000 to minority and underserved business owners throughout the United States with a focus on Texas, Chicago, SoCal, Twin Cities, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The recipients of the Texas Job Creators fund include:

Akbar Abbas of Data Agility Group, Inc.

of Data Agility Group, Inc. Charmane Sellers of Aleon Properties, Inc.

of Aleon Properties, Inc. Christopher Foreman of Foreman Business Interests LLC

of Foreman Business Interests LLC Dennis Hoang of Patturn | Jender

of Patturn | Jender Devaron Yates of Wealth Development Strategies LLC

of Wealth Development Strategies LLC Ebony Butler of The The Center for Creating Change LLC

of The The Center for Creating Change LLC Idowu Itola of Lydia Painting LLC

Jaren Collins of JCI Creatives LLC

of JCI Creatives LLC Jay Veal of It's Not Complicated Education, LLC

of It's Not Complicated Education, LLC Jeffrey Vigil of My Business Matches Inc

of My Business Matches Inc Joe Arenella of Tracker Systems, LLC

of Tracker Systems, LLC Jose Perez of Roads Consulting Group

of Roads Consulting Group Kelly Johnson of IREP Junk Removal

of IREP Junk Removal Linda Marroquin of Quick Qabinets

of Quick Qabinets Lisa Brunet of DLZP Group, LLC

of DLZP Group, LLC Michael Farmer of Innova Learning Inc.

of Innova Learning Inc. Misty Dawsey of Excellence Academy

of Excellence Academy Moses Varghese of Lumos Technology Services

of Lumos Technology Services OdyDe La Paz of Sensytec

Psychelia Terry of UI Global Brands

Rachel Bays of Illuminate Video

of Illuminate Video Tamanika Marshall of Lumin Diagnostic Services, LLC

of Lumin Diagnostic Services, LLC Thakela Nabors of Organically Beauty Inc

The judging committee for the Texas Job Creators Grant includes a panel of our partners and other successful business owners.

To be eligible for the Job Creators Quest Grant, the company's founder had to be a person of color, LGBTQIA+, a military Veteran, a woman, or have a business located in a low to moderate-income area and be a for-profit company with annual revenues between $100,000 to $3 million. Grant winners will use the funds to help add 1-2 new premium wage jobs in the next 12 months.

In addition to announcing the winners of the Job Creators Quest Grant today, Founders First CDC also announced another grant opportunity, the Stephen L. Tadlock Grant for Veteran business owners throughout the nation. The deadline for application is October 16, 2023.

About Founders First CDC

Founders First CDC is a not-for-profit 501c3 that was founded in 2015 and has received significant support from the regional community reinvestment banks to empower diverse founder-led, revenue-generating small businesses through three primary programs: (1) Founders Challenge; (2) Founders Bootcamp; and (3) Founders FastPath. By building recurring revenues, tech-enablement, and essential solution focus, Founders First serves as a catalyst for positive change to entrepreneurs of color and female founders to become leading employers in their communities. www.foundersfirstcdc.org.

