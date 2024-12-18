National Nonprofit Operation Homefront Names Alan Reyes as CEO

"I am absolutely honored to join the Operation Homefront team," said Reyes. "With the growing challenges our military families face, together, we will continue to work hard to ensure their strength, stability, and security so they can succeed in the communities they have worked so hard to protect." Post this

"Alan brings more than 30 years of leadership experience within the military, nonprofit, and technology sectors, and his background will accelerate the support and momentum of Operation Homefront's important mission," said Angelo Lombardi, Operation Homefront Board member and CEO search committee chair. "Throughout his career, he has proven his strategic acumen to transform business operations while exhibiting high regard for his team as a self-described servant-leader who is passionate about serving military families."

"Being raised in a military family, proudly wearing the uniform myself and, now, watching my children serve as military spouses, I am absolutely honored to join the Operation Homefront team," said Reyes. "With the growing challenges our military families face, together, we will continue to work hard to ensure their strength, stability, and security so they can succeed in the communities they have worked so hard to protect."

Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray, Jr., who served as CEO for the organization since 2015, will retire on December 17. "I want to thank John for creating a culture focused on a powerful mission and vision, for his unwavering dedication to those who serve our nation, and their families, and for establishing core values to guide the organization with integrity and excellence," said Uli Correa, Operation Homefront's Board Chair.

Under Pray's leadership, Operation Homefront strengthened and expanded the organization's relief and recurring family support programs. This included initiating the introduction of two new impactful programs, rent-free Transitional Homes for Veterans and Transitional Housing Apartments, to broaden housing available to military families at every stage of their transition into civilian life. Moreover, he led efforts to greatly expand financial support for the organization, which helped increase Critical Financial Assistance provided to military families by more than $35 million during his tenure. In tandem, he garnered ongoing recognition for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups.

"Serving military families for more than 20 years, Operation Homefront has a proven track record and the organizational strength to continue to provide much-needed assistance to military families for decades to come," said Greg Ham, Board Vice Chair. "Together, the entire team – our board of directors, our compassionate and highly skilled staff, and our volunteers, with support from thousands of generous corporate, foundation, and individual investors – will continue to be dedicated to building strong military families, as strong military families make their communities stronger and these strong communities, in turn, make America stronger."

Alan is a graduate of the US Naval Academy, the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia, and the Harvard Business School Executive Education Program.

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 83 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

