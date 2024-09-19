National OnDemand, Inc. Appoints Michael Cauthen as Chief Financial Officer

"Michael's track record of delivering financial excellence and his experience in leading teams through transformative growth make him the perfect fit for National OnDemand." - Douglas Boteler, Chief Executive Officer Post this

"Michael's track record of delivering financial excellence and his experience in leading teams through transformative growth make him the perfect fit for National OnDemand," said Douglas Boteler, Chief Executive Officer. "We are confident that his expertise will further strengthen our financial strategies as we continue to expand and serve our clients across the U.S."

Prior to Terra Nova Solutions, Michael held senior financial positions at Pike Electric Corporation and Primo Water Corporation, a publicly traded company that, during his tenure, experienced significant growth leading to a successful sale.

"I'm thrilled to join National OnDemand at such an exciting time in the company's evolution," said Cauthen. "I look forward to working alongside a talented team to continue driving the company's growth and delivering strong financial performance."

Michael is a CPA and earned an MBA from Wake Forest University, a BS in Finance from UNC-Charlotte and a BS in Accounting from Gardner-Webb University. Holding a wealth of pertinent, valuable experience, Michael is ideally suited to support National OnDemand's ongoing mission to deliver turnkey infrastructure solutions on demand, anywhere in the U.S.

About National OnDemand, Inc.:

National OnDemand, Inc. is a communications and utilities infrastructure provider delivering service solutions to the Fiber, Wireless, Energy, and Technology sectors in the United States. Headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina, the Company provides full turnkey infrastructure solutions – on demand, anywhere in the U.S. and has secured and sustained its current standing in the market through the successful completion of mergers and acquisitions, along with demonstrable, steady organic growth.

Media Contact

Jay Daugherty, National OnDemand, Inc., 1 9196061658, [email protected], https://www.nationalondemand.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE National OnDemand, Inc.