National OnDemand, Inc. Appoints Michael Cauthen as Chief Financial Officer

BURLINGTON, N.C., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National OnDemand, Inc., a leading communications and utilities infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Cauthen as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Michael brings over two decades of financial leadership and strategic expertise, making him a valuable addition to the company's executive team as it continues to drive nationwide growth and innovation in the Fiber, Wireless, Energy, and Technology sectors.
Michael joins National OnDemand from Terra Nova Solutions, where he served as CFO and played a critical role in transforming the company's financial operations. His leadership led to significant improvements in many areas, including financial reporting, budgeting processes, and cash flow management. Michael's experience in executing successful acquisitions and restructuring finance departments has positioned him as a dynamic leader capable of overseeing National OnDemand's continued financial growth and strategic initiatives.
"Michael's track record of delivering financial excellence and his experience in leading teams through transformative growth make him the perfect fit for National OnDemand," said Douglas Boteler, Chief Executive Officer. "We are confident that his expertise will further strengthen our financial strategies as we continue to expand and serve our clients across the U.S."
Prior to Terra Nova Solutions, Michael held senior financial positions at Pike Electric Corporation and Primo Water Corporation, a publicly traded company that, during his tenure, experienced significant growth leading to a successful sale.
"I'm thrilled to join National OnDemand at such an exciting time in the company's evolution," said Cauthen. "I look forward to working alongside a talented team to continue driving the company's growth and delivering strong financial performance."
Michael is a CPA and earned an MBA from Wake Forest University, a BS in Finance from UNC-Charlotte and a BS in Accounting from Gardner-Webb University. Holding a wealth of pertinent, valuable experience, Michael is ideally suited to support National OnDemand's ongoing mission to deliver turnkey infrastructure solutions on demand, anywhere in the U.S.
About National OnDemand, Inc.:
National OnDemand, Inc. is a communications and utilities infrastructure provider delivering service solutions to the Fiber, Wireless, Energy, and Technology sectors in the United States. Headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina, the Company provides full turnkey infrastructure solutions – on demand, anywhere in the U.S. and has secured and sustained its current standing in the market through the successful completion of mergers and acquisitions, along with demonstrable, steady organic growth.
