National Organization Recognizes and Promotes the Power of Collective Giving The Nonprofit Collective Foundation Empowers Nonprofits Across the U.S.

The NCF considers itself an unconventional organization, and is looking to redefine the traditional notion of fundraising, with a unique, online fundraiser slated for October 3, 2023 from 11 a.m. till 12 noon (EST). The event will feature guest speaker Sean Callagy, attorney, entrepreneur, speaker, business and corporate coach, who has spoken for major multi-national companies including Disney, T-Mobile and Bristol Myers Squibb.

Callagy will be speaking about Unlocking Sustainable Giving – How to Benefit Life and Business Through Philanthropy. His presentation will focus on the benefits that charitable giving can have for a company's bottom line, including increased customer loyalty, improved employee morale, and a positive brand reputation. He will also share practical strategies for incorporating philanthropy into a company's overall strategy, such as cause-related marketing, employee volunteer programs, and charitable donations.

"What truly distinguishes the Nonprofit Collective Foundation is our commitment to collective giving, stated Danette O'Connell, the organization's Founder and Executive Director. "We bring together donations, leveraging the combined funding of our generous donors to support a multitude of nonprofits, while equipping them with essential resources. Additionally, we offer our donors a user-friendly platform to facilitate the application process and efficiently manage their contributions, making a profound impact in the world of philanthropy."

At the conclusion of the event, there will be an opportunity for VIP networking from 12 – 4 p.m.

To learn more about the fundraiser or to register, visit https://ncf-foundation.org/fundraiser.

About the Collective Foundation

The Nonprofit Collective Foundation is a dynamic philanthropic organization dedicated to empowering nonprofit organizations throughout the United States. By harnessing the power of collective giving, The Nonprofit Collective Foundation provides vital unrestricted grants and essential resources to support nonprofits in their missions. To learn more about the Nonprofit Collective Foundation and how to donate visit www.NonprofitCollectiveFoundation.org.

Media Contact

DANETTE OCONNELL, Nonprofit Collective Foundation, 1 4124000887, [email protected], https://ncf-foundation.org

SOURCE Nonprofit Collective Foundation