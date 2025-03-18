National Outdoor Furniture, Inc. Releases "Best Outdoor Furniture for Kids and Pets"

This guide discusses outdoor furniture options ideal for homes with children and pets.
NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National Outdoor Furniture, Inc. has announced the release of its latest resource "Best Outdoor Furniture for Kids and Pets." This resource informs consumers about outdoor furniture options for kids and pets including factors to consider, types of furniture options, and top material choices.
"Having outdoor furniture is an excellent way to create an inviting environment for both play and relaxation," according to National Outdoor Furniture, Inc. When purchasing outdoor furniture, consumers should focus on furniture that is safe, durable, easy to maintain, comfortable, and has an appealing design. When selecting a material for outdoor furniture, consumers should think about the furniture's location and whether it will be outside year-round or stored inside during the off-season.
For kid-friendly furniture, consumers should consider fabric that is easy-to-clean and weather-resistant, and it should also be easily able to be moved, sturdy, and age-appropriate. Examples of kid-friendly furniture include hammocks, outdoor loungers, picnic tables, and playhouses. For pet-friendly furniture, consumers should consider fabric that is waterproof and tear-resistant, and if owners don't want pets on outdoor chairs or loungers, they should purchase pet mats and beds made for outdoor usage.
