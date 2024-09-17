National Outdoor Furniture, Inc. Releases "Commercial Outdoor Furniture Trends"

This guide covers the latest trends in commercial outdoor furniture and how to incorporate them into a commercial space.
NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National Outdoor Furniture, Inc. has announced the release of its latest resource "Commercial Outdoor Furniture Trends." This resource provides insight into the latest commercial outdoor furniture trends and why consumers should give them a chance when designing a commercial space.
Current commercial outdoor furniture trends focus on sustainability, durability, space optimization, and comfort. To help the environment, sustainable efforts in technology (lights, irrigation systems, and automated shades) and materials are both on the rise. Multifunctional furniture is also growing in popularity including convertible sofas, extendable tables, and storage benches. Outdoor kitchens and dining areas are in demand with consumers focusing on grilling areas, counters, storage, lighting, and cabanas.
"When thinking through outdoor furniture options, it is important that your planning goes beyond a consideration of the typical seating arrangements and chair types," according to National Outdoor Furniture, Inc. Bold colors and patterns are trending, and consumers have been incorporating boldness by mixing and matching colors and patterns and doing bold accent pieces. Retro and vintage patterns and furniture are coming back with patterned umbrellas and wicker furniture very popular right now.
About National Outdoor Furniture, Inc.:
National Outdoor Furniture, Inc. specializes in commercial outdoor furniture including picnic tables, park benches, trash receptacles, bike racks, and aluminum bleachers. Founded in 1998, National Outdoor Furniture, Inc. prides itself on providing customers with products that are high-quality and backed by a manufacturer warranty. Their products can be found in parks and gathering areas across the United States.
