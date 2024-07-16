National Outdoor Furniture, Inc. Releases "How to 'Pet-Proof' Your Furniture"

The first step in furniture protection is choosing the right furniture. Post this

Having a clean home is important in the pet-proofing process and can be achieved by doing quick cleans daily, cleaning immediately after an accident, and using items like lint rollers and hand vacuums to clean up the pet hair. Pet owners should also be proactive by keeping their pets properly groomed, providing spaces and furniture specifically for their pets, adequately exercising their pets, and making house training a priority.

To learn more about how to pet-proof furniture, please visit National Outdoor Furniture, Inc. here.

About National Outdoor Furniture, Inc.:

National Outdoor Furniture, Inc. specializes in commercial outdoor furniture including picnic tables, park benches, trash receptacles, bike racks, and aluminum bleachers. Founded in 1998, National Outdoor Furniture, Inc. prides itself on providing customers with products that are high-quality and backed by a manufacturer warranty. Their products can be found in parks and gathering areas across the United States.

Media Contact

Deron Nakamura, National Outdoor Furniture, Inc, 888-663-4621, [email protected] , https://www.nationaloutdoorfurniture.com

SOURCE National Outdoor Furniture, Inc