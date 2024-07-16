National Outdoor Furniture, Inc. Releases "How to 'Pet-Proof' Your Furniture"

This guide educates pet owners on pet-proofing furniture by offering tips on choosing new furniture, updating current furniture, and providing a safe home environment for pets.
National Outdoor Furniture, Inc. has announced the release of its latest resource "How to 'Pet-Proof' Your Furniture." This resource provides insight into pet-proofing furniture by covering how to choose pet-friendly furniture, how to pet-proof existing furniture, and how to keep a house clean with pets.
"The first step in furniture protection is choosing the right furniture," according to National Outdoor Furniture, Inc. When choosing new furniture, pet owners should pay close attention to the material and accessories, consider the color, and focus on durability. For current furniture, pet owners should buy or make pet-deterrent sprays to use on the furniture and consider changing the furniture's texture.
Having a clean home is important in the pet-proofing process and can be achieved by doing quick cleans daily, cleaning immediately after an accident, and using items like lint rollers and hand vacuums to clean up the pet hair. Pet owners should also be proactive by keeping their pets properly groomed, providing spaces and furniture specifically for their pets, adequately exercising their pets, and making house training a priority.
