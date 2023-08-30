National Outdoor Furniture, Inc. Releases "Public Park Safety"

This guide provides knowledge on public park safety by covering the steps for creating a safe park and considerations to make regarding park and playground safety.
NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National Outdoor Furniture, Inc. has announced the release of its latest resource "Public Park Safety." This resource educates people on how to create a safe park, elements that enhance park safety, tips for the hiring process of park personnel, and items needed for playground safety.
A park's design and maintenance play a vital role in making a park a safe place. Heat mitigation and comfort, full-time maintenance staff, comprehensive security measures, and illumination for pathways and parking areas each impact public safety while at a park. By adding safety measures that appeal to visitors' comfort and well-being, communities can have recreational spaces that allow residents to spend time outdoors with friends, family, and neighbors.
"The foundation of a safe park rests upon a holistic approach that considers its visitors' comfort, vigilance, and well-being," according to National Outdoor Furniture, Inc. Surveillance cameras, dedicated safety personnel, rules enforcement, and emphasis on visibility are factors that have a large impact on a park's safety. Specific to playgrounds, visibility for supervision, frequent equipment inspections, and cushioned floor surfaces are important safety features.
To learn more about public park safety, please visit National Outdoor Furniture, Inc. here.
About National Outdoor Furniture, Inc.:
National Outdoor Furniture, Inc. specializes in commercial outdoor furniture including picnic tables, park benches, trash receptacles, bike racks, and aluminum bleachers. Founded in 1998, National Outdoor Furniture, Inc. prides itself on providing customers with products that are high-quality and backed by a manufacturer warranty. Their products can be found in parks and gathering areas across the United States.
Media Contact
Deron Nakamura, National Outdoor Furniture, Inc., 888-663-4621, [email protected], https://www.nationaloutdoorfurniture.com
SOURCE National Outdoor Furniture, Inc.
Share this article