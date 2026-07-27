National Partnership Announces U.S. Department of Labor Approval of National Guideline Standards for Tutor Apprenticeships

A collaboration between four national education organizations – the Partnership for Student Success, the New Jersey Tutoring Corps, the National Student Support Accelerator, and the Pathways Alliance – announced the official approval of the National Guideline Standards (NGS) for Tutor Apprenticeship Programs by the U.S. Department of Labor. This landmark approval provides a crucial new resource to strengthen educator pipelines through high-quality, workforce-aligned tutoring.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A collaboration between four national education organizations – the Partnership for Student Success, the New Jersey Tutoring Corps, the National Student Support Accelerator, and the Pathways Alliance – announced the official approval of the National Guideline Standards (NGS) for Tutor Apprenticeship Programs by the U.S. Department of Labor. This landmark approval provides a crucial new resource to strengthen educator pipelines through high-quality, workforce-aligned tutoring.

These organizations collaborated with tutoring and educator development leaders nationwide to develop the Tutor NGS as a recognized, scalable framework. The standards outline the key competencies that tutors must achieve through on-the-job learning and professional development, while codifying best practices for implementing sustainable apprenticeship programs.

"The approval of these National Guideline Standards will help high-quality tutoring programs expand training and professional development for novice educators," said Kate Cochran, Managing Director of the Partnership for Student Success. "This has significant potential to expand the impact of tutoring and support pathways into a wide range of education professions."

"High-impact tutoring is not just an immediate intervention for student learning; it is one of our most viable, untapped entry points for the future of the teaching profession," added Erin Mote, CEO of InnovateEDU/Pathways Alliance. "By establishing these standards, we are proud to join our partners in doing more than formalizing a pathway – we are fundamentally shifting how we recruit, train, and retain talent in education."

To facilitate the rapid adoption of these standards, the four organizations previously published the Tutor Apprenticeship Toolkit. This free, publicly available resource provides the detailed guides, templates, and actionable steps necessary for state education agencies, school districts, and tutoring providers to launch their own high-quality programs.

"One of the barriers to scaling high-impact tutoring has been the challenge of recruiting, training, and retaining skilled tutors," said Kathy Bendheim, Director of Strategic Advising for the National Student Support Accelerator at Stanford University. "The Toolkit and these National Guideline Standards address that directly by giving programs a recognized, evidence-based framework for development and opening the door to new funding streams that make these programs sustainable."

"Expanding access to and understanding of Tutor Apprenticeships is a critical step to providing a new pathway into the education profession," concluded Katherine Bassett, CEO of the New Jersey Tutoring Corps. "We are proud to have been a part of the development of these standards and the Toolkit; these resources will help to advance tutor apprenticeships as a national model."

To learn more about these resources and initial steps for implementation, stakeholders are invited to join an upcoming webinar hosted by the partner organizations:

When: Wednesday, August 12, 2026, 1:00–2:00 PM ET

Who: State agencies, districts, tutoring providers, higher education institutions, and potential program sponsors.

Where: Register here

About the National Student Support Accelerator

NSSA, a program at Stanford University, is devoted to translating promising research about how tutoring can benefit students into action on the ground.

About the New Jersey Tutoring Corps

The New Jersey Tutoring Corps is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing research-based, evidence-rich tutoring support to scholars in grades K-8 to close academic gaps in math and literacy, while building pathways into education careers through tutor apprenticeships.

About the Partnership for Student Success

Based at the Everyone Graduates Center at the Johns Hopkins University School of Education, the Partnership for Student Success is a national coalition dedicated to expanding evidence-based and people-powered student supports for all K-12 students in the United States.

About the Pathways Alliance

The Pathways Alliance, led by InnovateEDU, is an uncommon coalition of leading education organizations dedicated to supporting and implementing quality, sustainable, and diverse educator preparation pipelines, including teacher residency programs and apprenticeships.

Media Contact

Jessica Duff, InnovateEDU, 1 501-319-4901, [email protected], www.innovateedunyc.org

SOURCE InnovateEDU