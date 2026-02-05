On National Pizza Day Feb 9th, Let the anchors argue about pizza—then let AI settle it. Post this

It's a familiar National Pizza Day scene in homes, offices, and TV newsrooms across America:

One person insists two slices per person is enough.

Someone else says that's how people go hungry.

Thin crust gets mentioned. Deep dish gets debated.

Nobody agrees—and someone always ends up short a slice.

Just in time for National Pizza Day on February 9, PizzasGPT.com is bringing artificial intelligence to one of America's most debated food questions: how many pizzas should we actually order?

The Pizza Argument—Solved by AI

PizzasGPT.com is an AI-powered pizza calculator that helps determine how many pizzas to order for parties and events. Instead of relying on outdated rules of thumb, the platform accounts for the details people often ignore:

Pizza style, slice size, and brand all matter.

"Two slices per person sounds simple, but it breaks down fast with thin crust, deep dish, and different slice sizes," said a spokesperson for PizzasGPT.com. "That's where AI can actually help."

Powered by Real Pizza Data

PizzasGPT.com uses data from over 1,000 top pizza brands, factoring in:

Brand-specific slice counts

Thin crust vs. deep dish vs. traditional styles

Real-world portion expectations

Users answer a few quick questions, and the AI calculates how many pizzas are actually needed—no math, no arguments, no hungry guests.

Suggested On-Air Banter Script (Optional)

ANCHOR 1 (introducing):

"So it's National Pizza Day, and apparently pizza has gone high-tech. There's an AI tool called PizzasGPT.com that tells you how many pizzas to order for parties and events."

ANCHOR 2 (confident):

"Why do we need AI for pizza? Two slices per person. That's the rule. Always works."

ANCHOR 1:

"Okay, but what if it's thin crust?"

ANCHOR 2:

"Still two. The math always balances out."

ANCHOR 1:

"And what if it's deep dish?"

ANCHOR 2:

"Still two."

ANCHOR 1 (gesturing):

"I would starve. Look at this belly. You really think two slices is enough?

That's why PizzasGPT.com factors in all the details—brand, size, and style of pizza."

ANCHOR 2:

"So the AI is saying I'm wrong?"

ANCHOR 1 (laughing):

"I mean… I'd take my chances with AI. Remember the last time you ordered pizza for the crew? They were about to walk off set because you thought two slices was enough."

ANCHOR 2:

"…That was one time."

ANCHOR 1 (button):

"Yeah — and let's not leave the fate of the show to your bad pizza math."

Suggested On-Air Visual (Optional)

Visual:

Over-the-shoulder or full-screen view of PizzasGPT.com displayed on a phone, tablet, or studio monitor.

What to show:

PizzasGPT.com homepage

The AI pizza calculator interface

A quick tap or scroll showing:

Number of people

Pizza style (thin vs. deep dish)

Final pizza recommendation

Producer note:

Anchors debate slice math, then reveal the AI result on screen to settle the argument.

About PizzasGPT.com

PizzasGPT.com is an AI-powered pizza planning platform designed to calculate the correct amount of pizza for any group or event. By combining artificial intelligence with real pizza brand data, PizzasGPT.com helps users order smarter, reduce waste, and make sure everyone gets a slice.

For more information or to try the calculator, visit https://www.PizzasGPT.com or contact [email protected]

