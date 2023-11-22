National Play Day With Dad On Saturday 25th by Share Our Style

Mother Creates National Day to Recognize, Celebrate, and Strengthen the Bond Between Fathers and Children – November 25

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Nov. 22, 2023 Mother who Believes Fatherhood is a Human Right Rather than a Fringe Benefit Creates National Day

Even in two-parent homes, moms seem to get much of the accolades for raising kids, but one mother wants to put more dads in the limelight by creating a national play day for dads and their kids of all ages. Just as the holiday season kicks into gear, so does this day with Dad on November 25th – the officially recognized day to mark this momentous occasion.

"There are remarkable dads across the globe that may get a gift on Father's day but this day – a 'play day with dad' allows children and fathers a focused time to bond," said National Play Day with Dad Creator Sharelle of Share Our Style. "For busy dads, the observance provides an opportunity for focused fun with one another."

Sharelle said the day was officially created in 2018. After the sudden loss of her mother, each helper she turned to during the difficult time, made her realize how much the men in her life had rallied to help her and her family through it and how they had always been there.

"From my husband to my dads, and more – there are so many wonderful men in this country that may seem undeserving of a gift on Father's Day but they could very well deserve much more good times, and so do their children. Our theme song, for the day-long celebration was written for a featured father as a birthday gift on March 29, 2022, titled Dad Anthem (What's True). We need to celebrate and encourage them to strengthen their bond or even work on healing and mending broken relationships."

Here's how dads can observe National Play Day with Dad:

Clear schedules and focus on your children.

Find out what interests your children and pledge to join the fun.

Play music together ~ enjoy & contribute your favorite songs.

Play games (arcades, video, ball games) together.

Love, hug, smile, dance with your children.

Have a photo shoot with your family.

Watch your child compete in something they enjoy.

Tell your child stories about your father, family history, and/or a story about your favorite memory of them.

Media Contact

Nikita Jankowski, Belesai Communication, 1 315-706-4443, share@aka.im

SOURCE Share Our Style