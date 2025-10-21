National PR Agency Leader Appointed to Johnson & Wales University College of Health & Wellness Advisory Council

I look forward to collaborating with other council members, university leaders, and students to advance JWU's mission and help spotlight its extraordinary programs, professors, and alumni. Post this

In his role on the Advisory Council, Rosica will provide strategic communications insight and help strengthen industry, media, and community connections that support the College of Health & Wellness. He brings decades of experience through leading a healthcare PR agency and guiding communications programs for organizations across the medical, hospital, biotech, and nonprofit health sectors. He will also participate in biannual meetings with council members, faculty, and university leadership to guide initiatives that enhance student success and advance the College's mission.

"With gratitude for Johnson & Wales University's longstanding commitment to innovative, career-focused education, I'm honored to join the College of Health & Wellness Advisory Council," said Rosica. "I look forward to collaborating with other council members, university leaders, and students to advance JWU's mission and help spotlight its extraordinary programs, professors, and alumni."

Johnson & Wales University, with campuses in Providence, Rhode Island, and Charlotte, North Carolina, along with a robust online presence, is widely recognized for its industry-aligned programs in health sciences, business, hospitality, culinary arts, and more. The university has more than 100,000 alumni worldwide and is committed to preparing students for careers of the future through experiential education and applied learning.

About Rosica Communications

Established in 1980, Rosica Communications is a strategic, national, integrated marketing, PR, and crisis communications agency specializing in thought leadership, digital marketing, social media marketing, media training, cause marketing, content marketing, influencer marketing, and corporate communications. Rosica Communications is the creator of the Thought Leadership Measurement Matrix™, the most comprehensive PR tool available that uses a unique algorithm to evaluate more than 20 indicators of thought leadership performance. For more information about Rosica Communications and its award-winning PR and marketing services, visit www.rosica.com.

