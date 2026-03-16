National Principal Apprenticeship Cohorts to Scale High-Quality School Leadership Pipelines

The future of school leadership starts here. Introducing the inaugural Principal Apprenticeship Cohorts: a strategic initiative to turn national standards into high-quality, registered programs for states and districts nationwide

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Pathways Alliance, joined by Prepared to Teach, Educator Workforce Initiatives, and the NYS Educator Workforce Development Hub, will launch the inaugural Principal Apprenticeship State-Level and District-Level Cohorts. By selecting this first group of state and district leaders, the partnership is moving the nation from vision to action—developing a scalable, funded model for Registered Principal Apprenticeship Programs that strengthens leadership pipelines across the country.

Following a competitive application process, these cohorts will receive intensive technical assistance (TA) and structural support to bridge the gap between the recently approved National Guideline Standards (NGS) and successful on-the-ground programs. The program aims to increase the number of Registered Principal Apprenticeship Programs (RPAP) by 20% by the end of 2026, including expanding reach into Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico.

"Establishing national standards was the first step; now, we are putting them into action with a group of visionary leaders," said Sabrina Baptiste, Program Director for The Pathways Alliance. "These cohorts are designed to turn policy into practice, providing these selected states and districts with the direct technical assistance, funding strategies, and peer networks they need to build sustainable, high-quality pathways for the next generation of school principals."

The Pathways Alliance offers two parallel tracks to meet the unique needs of these education leaders:

State-Level Cohorts: Focusing on state education agencies and labor departments to align licensure with apprenticeship models, create statewide registration frameworks, and unlock federal and state funding streams (such as Title II and Perkins).

District-Level Cohorts: Focusing on school districts and program sponsors to receive coaching on competency mapping, securing board buy-in, and partnering with higher education institutions for curriculum.

The following organizations have been selected for their commitment to innovation in educator leadership:

State-Level Cohort Members:

District-Level Cohort Members:

Starting in March 2026, participants will begin a 10-month journey involving monthly technical assistance sessions, expert guidance from dedicated TA Leads, and a mid-year in-person meetup to foster deep collaboration. Additionally, the work of these cohort members will be featured in national case studies to highlight successful implementation and provide a blueprint for the rest of the country.

About the Pathways Alliance

The Pathways Alliance, led by InnovateEDU, is an uncommon coalition of leading education organizations dedicated to supporting and implementing quality, sustainable, and diverse educator preparation pipelines, including teacher residency programs and apprenticeships. Now more than ever, effective and affordable education preparation programs and pathways are essential for teachers, schools, and students. We're working together to make this possible.

About Prepared to Teach

Prepared To Teach exists to shift the preparation ecosystem so that every aspiring teacher can graduate from a high-quality residency. When paid residency pathways with entry points for undergraduates, graduates, grow-your-own candidates, and career changers are the norm, the education system will be more effective and equitable.

About Educator Workforce Initiative

The Educator Workforce Initiative (EWI) most commonly refers to the Michigan Educator Workforce Initiative (MEWI), a non-profit organization established in 2022 that partners with K-12 districts and higher education institutions to recruit, develop, and retain high-quality teachers.

About EDHUB

EDHUBNY also offers technical assistance, support, resources and networking to provide employing education agencies or childcare providers as sponsors or employer signatories, local union affiliates, and related instruction providers (typically IHEs) needed to build, launch, and sustain high-quality Registered Apprenticeship Programs (RAPs) for educators to meet local workforce needs.

Media Contact:

Jessica Duff

Marketing and Communications Manager

InnovateEDU

[email protected]

Media Contact

Jessica Duff, InnovateEDU, 1 501-319-4901, [email protected], https://www.innovateedunyc.org/

SOURCE The Pathways Alliance