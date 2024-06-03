National Prosecco Week 2024 Celebrates Expanding Retail Partnerships Across the United States

The Prosecco DOC Consortium Announces the Participation of Leading Retailers Including, Costco, Eataly USA, Buy Rite, Twin Liquors and Bottle King in its 7th Edition Celebration

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the Prosecco DOC Consortium gears up for the 7th edition of National Prosecco Week, taking place from June 24th to 30th, it is with great enthusiasm that we announce the participation of an impressive roster of retail partners across the United States. This year, over 2,000 retail stores, restaurants, importers, and distributors will join the nationwide celebration, showcasing Prosecco DOC's versatility and excellence.

In a significant expansion from last year, Costco leads with 496 stores, followed closely by Bottle King, Buy Rite, and Twin Liquors. These partnerships underscore the growing popularity and appreciation for Prosecco DOC in the U.S., where the demand for this beloved sparkling wine continues to soar.

"We're thrilled to welcome great retail partners to participate in National Prosecco Week 2024," said Gino Colangelo, President of Colangelo & Partners. "The remarkable growth of National Prosecco Week since its inception in 2018 highlights the continued and growing enthusiasm among Americans for Prosecco DOC."

Costco, a global retail giant and a returning partner from last year, is set to promote Prosecco DOC across 496 locations, marking an increase from 2023 and further solidifying its commitment to offering customers access to high-quality Prosecco DOC.

Bottle King, a leader in wine and spirits retail in the Northeast, Buy Rite, with its extensive network across New Jersey, and family owned Twin Liquors, with over 100 participating locations throughout Texas, are proud to join the festivities in celebrating Prosecco DOC.

In addition to these retailers, the Prosecco DOC Consortium will partner Eataly USA to promote Prosecco DOC wines during National Prosecco Week. Eataly stores in Los Angeles, Chicago, and NYC (Flatiron) will feature a curated selection of Prosecco DOC wines throughout the week of June 24th, available at the Eataly Vino Wine Store. Additionally, each location will be hosting exclusive consumer events at their restaurants, offering guests an immersive experience and the opportunity to indulge in the prosecco DOC offerings.

Another restaurant group participating in the national campaign is Gruppo Italiano, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering Italian culinary culture and genuine products. Several of their New York City restaurants will be joining the National Prosecco Week celebration: Cacio e Pepe, II Gattopardo, Locanda Vini e Olii, Ribalta, Tarallucci e Vino, Taverna di Bacco, and The Leopard at des Artistes.

The Prosecco DOC Consortium is committed to elevating Prosecco DOC's presence in the U.S. market through educational and promotional events. National Prosecco Week serves as a key initiative in this endeavor, aiming to engage consumers, trade, and media alike through targeted campaigns, vibrant social media and influencer initiatives, and strategic partnerships with retail leaders.

For more information on National Prosecco Week, including details on participating retailers and event schedules, please visit https://nationalproseccoweek.com/

About National Prosecco Week

National Prosecco Week is the premier U.S. celebration of Prosecco DOC, featuring nationwide e-commerce and retail promotions, a comprehensive digital media and marketing program, and dynamic media and influencer activations. The initiative aims to educate and excite American consumers and media about Prosecco DOC's versatility, quality, and rich heritage, reinforcing its position as the world's most popular sparkling wine.

Media Contact

Shelby Sonkin, Colangelo & Partners, (646) 624-2885, [email protected]

SOURCE The Prosecco DOC Consortium