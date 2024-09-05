National Public Lands Day Will Unite Thousands to Conserve and Celebrate Across the U.S.

On September 28, volunteers nationwide will come together for National Public Lands Day (NPLD), participating in conservation activities like trail maintenance, tree planting, and beach clean-ups. NPLD is a fee-free day that not only supports conservation efforts but invites participants to experience and appreciate the beauty of America's public lands.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Saturday, September 28, an estimated 45,000 volunteers nationwide will join "Together for Tomorrow" on National Public Lands Day (NPLD), supporting and celebrating America's public lands through activities like trail maintenance, tree planting, beach clean-ups, and more.

"For over three decades, National Public Lands Day has been integral to our goal of promoting the many benefits of America's public lands, from recreation and education to mental and physical well-being," said Sara Espinoza, president and CEO of the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF), the coordinating organization for National Public Lands Day.

National Public Lands Day is more than a clean-up—it connects communities, provides meaningful outdoor experiences for attendees, and showcases the educational, recreational, and health benefits of public lands. The excitement surrounding NPLD also provides a boost in volunteer recruitment for federal, state, and local public land managers. Last year, over 40,000 volunteers participated in more than 600 events across the US, representing $11.6 million in volunteer service.

------ NPLD Events from Coast to Coast ----------------------------

NEEF supports land managers in planning National Public Lands Day (NPLD) events and reports on the impact of volunteer efforts. Each year, NEEF sees hundreds of creative event ideas nationwide. Here's a glimpse of some events happening on NPLD:

Hungry Mother State Park, Virginia: Stop by this southwest Virginia park on NPLD to attend their annual "Trailgate"—like a football tailgate, but for nature! Visitors to this all-ages event can check out trunk-side stations focused on local birds, plants, bats, insects, and other wildlife. Park staff will host a number of hikes throughout the day, as well as hands-on activities to discover nature in more fun and exciting ways.

Yosemite National Park, California: The annual Facelift at Yosemite National Park is consistently one of the largest NPLD events, attracting thousands of volunteers for a park-wide clean-up. Organized by the Yosemite National Park Volunteer Office and the Yosemite Climbing Association, climbers from around the world are invited to spend a week giving back to this iconic climbing destination.

Vermilion Cliffs National Monument, Arizona: Watch California condors take their first flights in the wild during the 28th annual public condor release! The Peregrine Fund and the Bureau of Land Management will release four captive-bred California condors, both in-person at Vermilion Cliffs National Monument and live-streamed via The Peregrine Fund's YouTube channel.

El Yunque National Forest, Puerto Rico: La Fundación Amigos del Yunque will host a volunteer event at El Portal Visitor Center in El Yunque National Forest, the only tropical rainforest in the US National Forest System. Participants can engage in educational activities about the forest's unique biodiversity—home to over 240 native tree species—while helping to clean and maintain trails near the visitor center.

------ Growing Youth Engagement at the NPLD Signature Event ----------------------------

Each year, NEEF partners with a public lands site to host the National Public Lands Day Signature Event, offering participants the chance to engage in meaningful conservation work, celebrate public lands, and take part in educational activities. The Washington Youth Garden at the US National Arboretum in Washington, DC, has been selected as this year's Signature Event site.

First established in 1971, the Washington Youth Garden is a one-acre green space dedicated to teaching horticulture and life skills to local elementary students. This year's Signature Event at the garden aligns with the NPLD 2024 theme, "Together for Tomorrow," by both preserving green space and educating young people on environmental stewardship. NEEF will work with the USDA Forest Service and Friends of the National Arboretum to host a number of educational and volunteer activities at the site as part of the day's festivities.

------ Partnerships Unite Volunteers Through Service ----------------------------

National Public Lands Day's impressive reach and excitement are fueled by NEEF's collaborations with federal, state, and local partners. Collaborating with public land agencies such as the USDA Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, and National Park Service not only amplifies the impact of NPLD, but also fosters a collective sense of care and responsibility towards our recreational, historic, and cultural sites.

"The Bureau of Land Management's partnership with NEEF for National Public Lands Day represents a shared effort in the stewardship of public lands," said Derrick Baldwin, deputy division chief for the Division of Education, Cultural and Paleontological Resources at the Bureau of Land Management. "NPLD unites communities nationwide in volunteer service. Not only does NPLD foster a sense of stewardship, but it also provides individuals with opportunities to explore and engage with BLM sites they might not otherwise visit."

In addition to fee-free entry at participating federally managed public lands, NPLD offers diverse volunteer, educational, and interpretive activities, encouraging community participation and inclusivity.

"I first participated in a National Public Lands Day event years ago as a volunteer in a park. Now, I have the honor of supporting National Public Lands Day events across dozens of national parks," said Shari Orr, national program manager for the Volunteers-In-Parks Program at the National Park Service. "Volunteer engagement in national parks is vital to our ability to achieve our mission and we are eager to welcome thousands of volunteers on National Public Lands Day. Let's roll up our sleeves and work together to protect our public lands for tomorrow!"

------ Volunteer Near, Far—Wherever You Are ----------------------------

With hundreds of activities planned across the country, there are plenty of opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to join the celebration and spend the day giving back to America's public lands. Simply enter your zip code into NEEF's interactive map to find events close to home—or wherever you happen to be on National Public Lands Day. Events are added daily, so be sure to check back often throughout the month of September.

